Jem and the Holograms Set for Live-Action Series Reboot by Hasbro, Amazon MGM, and Kilter Films

A new live-action series adaptation of the classic 1980s animated series Jem and the Holograms is in development from Hasbro Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films, with the Wickhams and Gabriel Marano serving as executive producers.

Hasbro Entertainment , Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films , the team behind the acclaimed Fallout television series, are collaborating to develop a new live-action series adaptation of the beloved 1980s animated property Jem and the Holograms.

This effort represents the latest attempt to translate the unique premise and vibrant energy of the original cartoon into a contemporary live-action format. The project will be executive produced by Joy, Nolan, and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, alongside Gabriel Marano for Hasbro Entertainment. The original animated series, which debuted in 1985, ran for only three seasons but cultivated a lasting legacy that continues to influence pop culture nearly four decades later.

Its concept was intrinsically tied to the music-video era of the 1980s, featuring the fictional band Jem and The Holograms and often including full music videos within episodes. The story centered on Jerrica Benton, a resourceful young woman who inherits her father's music company, Starlight Music, and secretly transforms into the dazzling rock star Jem using the powerful, hologram-based technology of her late father's creation.

Far from being a niche cult classic, the show was a major ratings success, frequently outperforming other iconic animated series of the period such as Transformers and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Its cultural footprint extended well beyond television, spawning soundtrack albums, comic book runs, fan conventions, and merchandise, cementing its status as a multimedia franchise of the 1980s.

A previous live-action film attempt was released in 2015 but failed to capture the magic of the source material, leading many fans to believe the property was better suited for a serialized television format. The current trend of music-centric narratives on platforms like AMC, exemplified by the success of series like Nashville, creates a favorable environment for this new adaptation.

Observers are already speculating about potential casting choices and how the show will handle the dual identity of Jerrica and Jem, as well as the integration of its original synth-pop soundtrack. The involvement of Kilter Films, coming off the critical darling Fallout, suggests a commitment to high-quality world-building and character-driven storytelling that could appeal to both nostalgic adults and a new generation of viewers





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Jem And The Holograms Live-Action Series Hasbro Entertainment Amazon MGM Studios Kilter Films Reboot 80S Cartoon Music Series Jerrica Benton Adaptation

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