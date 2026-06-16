Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife, Bunnie XO, after nearly a decade

It was not immediately clear why Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Country singer Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, according to Tennessee court records. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Deford, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. It was not immediately clear why Jelly Roll filed for divorce. He and Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa Deford, do not have any children together. NBC News has reached out to attorneys for both Jelly Roll and Bunny XO.

Jelly Roll appeared to file just before he set out on his “Little Ass Shed Tour,” which began on May 28 and runs until July 22.

“2016 was a dream. And we’re still living it. 10 years with my beautiful wife, the one and only Mrs. Bunnie Xo,” Jelly Roll wrote in the January Instagram post, which featured a photo of the couple. Posts on his account as recently as six weeks ago showed the couple together, and her account handle is still featured in his Instagram bio.

“Love, man. Love will always do it,” he said at the time.





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