Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo after almost a decade of marriage

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO in Tennessee, just months after the couple showed PDA at the 2026 Grammys red carpet event.

'Sopranos' star Joe Pantoliano shares his unconventional recipe for optimal mental health 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but still in intensive care after cardiac arrest'ALF' star Anne Schedeen, who played beloved sitcom mom Kate Tanner, dead at 77Trump, Dana White's star-studded White House UFC event draws big names while several invited A-listers skip Country star Ashley Cooke speaks out about rare heart condition that could end her life at any momentGabriel Basso says social media has turned people into voyeurs obsessed with strangers' lives: 'It's weird'Spencer Pratt unites with Karen Bass' brother to sue the LA mayor over Palisades fire destructionRod Stewart called 'tone-deaf' for attending World Cup game a day canceling concert due to health issuesMorgan Wallen keeps winning despite arrests, show cancellations and onstage chaos: expert Tyra Banks sues Netflix, claims documentary edited interview to imply 'America's Next Top Model' cover-upGregg Allman 'lost his father again' when brother Duane died, director saysFreedom 250 is for everybody: Vanilla IceJessie James Decker spills on married life with Eric Decker in rapid-fire Q&ANelly is hoping for team USA to win big at the 2026 FIFA World CupJohn Stamos shares hilarious Dean Martin encounter in HollywoodTaylor Hicks credits faith and blue-collar Birmingham roots for keeping him grounded after 'American Idol' winThe country star and his wife posed for photos together while on the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo. The country star filed the paperwork on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to court records viewed by Fox News Digital. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, and Jelly Roll tied the knot in August 2016 during a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony, after meeting the year prior.

Just months prior, during the 2026 Grammys — which took place in February — Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie Xo, 46, showed PDA. Bunnie has previously opened up about their up-and-down relationship, in her memoir"Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

" The"Dumb Blonde" podcast host laid bare her chaotic upbringing and the emotional highs and lows that defined the early years of her relationship with the singer-songwriter. JELLY ROLL'S WIFE BLASTS TROLLS WHO QUESTION HER FAITH AFTER RECEIVING BACKLASH FOR SKIMPY HALLOWEEN COSTUME Long before they became one of country music’s closely watched couples, the pair weathered difficult truths — including the night Bunnie learned Jelly Roll's ex-fling was waiting for him"in a hotel room down the street.

" Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attended the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. , on Feb. 1, 2026.

"When I found out about it, I was devastated," she told Fox News Digital in February. "I was hurt because I didn’t think he would be the one person to do that. I thought he was different. And at that moment, my heart was broken.

But instead of getting mad at him, I asked myself, ‘Why do I keep attracting these kinds of men? ’""I think a lot of people need to realize that coming into this marriage, we weren’t a traditional bride and groom," she explained.

"I was a working girl, and he was an ex-drug dealer — a gangster-turned-struggling artist. There’s a different set of rules on the street than there are in what I’d call traditional marriages. If you’ve never lived that lifestyle, you’re not going to understand. But of course, cheating is wrong across the board — it doesn’t matter.

""Are you f---ing kidding me? " she wrote. "We had an agreement.... Folks started DM'ing me on social media, telling me that J was with his ex-fling.

The pieces started to fit together, and it became easier to disconnect from him.... I went completely silent and didn't reach out to J or answer any calls.

" "Have you ever listened to those songs? " she wrote. "Go give it a listen, and you'll clearly hear a man smack-dab in the middle of an affair, pouring his guilt into lyrics.... To this day, I still hate most of the songs on that album, and I can't listen to it all the way through.

" Looking back, Bunnie told Fox News Digital there were many reasons her initial"fairy tale" had become a nightmare. "It’s not so much what was going on in our marriage," she said. "It was more of my husband had a hard time letting go of the past. I had a hard time letting go of the past.

We also didn’t really think the relationship was going to work.

"I think a lot of it boiled down to self-worth on both parts. My husband didn't think he'd ever meet a woman who really loved him for him and just wanted to see him succeed without some of them wanting to change him.... And I had brought so much baggage into the relationship.

" "I had come out of a really abusive relationship," she reflected. "The first man I ever saw cheat was my father. So I just didn’t really believe in traditional marriage at the same time either. There were just so many factors of why things happened the way they did.

"RACHAEL RAY SAYS MARITAL BLISS COMES FROM 'SCREAMING MATCHES,' NO-APOLOGY RULE WITH HUSBAND "If I could just paint the scene for you, it’s a husband-and-wife marriage counseling couple," Bunnie told Fox News Digital. "We’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to come in here, we’re going to learn so much, we’re going to get the tools to have a real relationship. ’ We were never taught on either side of our families how to love properly.

And we’re like, ‘We’re going to go in here and do this. ’ That’s why we got a guy and a girl, because nobody’s going to be able to side with the other person. It’s going to be an equal opportunity employment moment.

" "We went in there, and this poor couple had no idea what they had stepped into," she continued. "It was stepping on a grenade. We were just screaming at each other. There was just so much anger, so much hurt, so much pain from both ends.

We left that therapy session that day, and I was like, 'This is it. We’re never going to be together again. ’ And I think he felt the same way too.

" "We ended up coming back together," said Bunnie.

"We were like, ‘I want to grow. I don’t want to be this person. I choose you. I’m going to become everything that you’ve ever wanted me to be.

’" "I’m going to be a wife, and he’s going to become everything I ever wanted him to be; a husband and a father to the kids," she shared.

"We just made that decision from then on to just be better humans and to break every generational curse that we had ever inherited. I was ready for a change. So was he. So we set out together to heal and grow together.

""We learned that marriage is not one-size-fits-all," Bunnie reflected. "Each person and each relationship is completely different than the next person’s. But you do have to wake up and choose that person even on days that you don’t like them.

" In 2023, the couple renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they were married. Bunnie said she and her husband make the choice every day to stay dedicated to each other. At the time, she described their devotion to each other as strong.

"I’ve seen 10 different versions of my husband in 10 years, and he’s seen probably four different versions of me," said Bunnie. "I’ve improved on things that I have wanted to improve personally, but I also think we just love each other for who we are — the good, the bad, the ugly. " "We don’t judge each other," she said. "There’s no judgment in this house.

I know everything about my husband, and he knows everything about me. No matter how hard it gets, we face things head-on. We call it ‘getting into the foxhole. ’ When it’s time, we hunker down and get through life — together. "





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Divorce Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Addresses Cyberbullying, Marriage Struggles, and IVF JourneyBunnie Xo discusses the cyberbullying her husband Jelly Roll faces regarding his weight, the couple's marital challenges stemming from his past infidelity, and her personal IVF journey, while also marking one year since retiring from sex work.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XoJelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are divorcing after more than 10 years of marriage.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly Ten Years of MarriageCountry music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie XO following a decade-long relationship. The mutual decision, described as a private family matter, comes after a history of both public celebrations and private struggles, including a past separation due to infidelity. The couple will co-parent their two children.

Read more »

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO: A Love Story of Ups and DownsCountry singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO have been through their fair share of ups and downs throughout their marriage. They've been open about rebuilding their relationship after Jelly Roll cheated on his wife several years ago and have shared their experiences on social media.

Read more »