Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo After Ten Years of Marriage

Country star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after a decade together. The filing cites a mutual decision based on private family matters. Bunnie Xo has recently shown signs of moving forward with confidence amid the legal proceedings.

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas, captured significant attention as fans speculated on the state of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 's marriage following reports of his filing for divorce.

Amidst the swirling rumors, Bunnie Xo took to social media on Monday, June 15, hours before news of the legal filing broke, sharing a powerful image of herself in pink lingerie set to Metric's "Help I'm Alive" with the caption "She's getting her sparkle back.

" She also posted a video of herself dancing to Nickelback's "How You Remind Me," calling it a "Banger," signaling her personal resilience. The divorce filing, submitted on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee, describes the split as a mutual decision based on a private family matter. The couple, who met in 2015 and married in 2016, will continue co-parenting Jelly Roll's teenage stepdaughter Bailee Ann and his younger son Noah from a previous relationship.

Their relationship has been marked by public discussions of challenges, including past infidelity that Bunnie addressed, stating it made her feel "disposable," though she clarified the nature of their relationship dynamics. The pair had also discussed plans for growing their family via IVF and surrogacy before the split. As the community watches, both individuals appear to be navigating this transition with a focus on their children and personal healing





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Jelly Roll Bunnie Xo Divorce Country Music Co-Parenting ACM Awards

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