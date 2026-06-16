Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly Ten Years of Marriage

Country music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie XO following a decade-long relationship. The mutual decision, described as a private family matter, comes after a history of both public celebrations and private struggles, including a past separation due to infidelity. The couple will co-parent their two children.

Singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie XO after nearly a decade of marriage, according to court documents first reported by local sources.

The filing was made on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee. The decision has been described as mutual and a private family matter, as confirmed by statements from their representatives. The couple will continue co-parenting their two children - Bailee, 15, and Noah, 7, both from previous relationships. Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO have made public statements regarding the filing.

Billboard has reached out to representatives for both for comment. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO met in 2015 and married in a secret Las Vegas courthouse ceremony in August 2016, without informing friends or family. They renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel in August 2023, celebrating their enduring bond. Their relationship, however, was not without turbulence.

The couple separated in 2018 after Bunnie XO discovered Jelly Roll had been unfaithful, an episode she later detailed in her memoir, describing it as "one of the worst moments of his adulthood.

" Bunnie XO defended her decision to return to the marriage at the time, stating: "It actually takes a stronger woman to confront pain directly, put in the effort, and rebuild with the man she loves. " In February 2026, Bunnie XO shared on Instagram that she was hoping to have twins via surrogate. Hours before the divorce news became public on June 15, she posted a mysterious Instagram photo with the caption "She's getting her sparkle back.

" At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll publicly credited Bunnie XO for helping him turn his life around, showcasing the supportive dynamic they had cultivated. Jelly Roll has become one of country music's most commercially successful crossover stories of the past three years.

His 2022 single "Son of a Sinner" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and crossed into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, while "Need a Favor" topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 2023. His album "Whitsitt Chapel" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2023, and he won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year the same year.

He has received multiple Grammy nominations and has collaborated with various artists, solidifying his place in the industry. The divorce marks a significant shift for the couple, who have maintained a public image of partnership despite their private challenges





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Jelly Roll Bunnie XO Divorce Country Music Marriage Co-Parenting Grammy Awards

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