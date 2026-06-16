Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are divorcing after more than 10 years of marriage.

According to the court records, Jelly Roll — real name: Jason DeFord — filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, f.k.a. Alyssa DeFord, in May in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll is originally from the Nashville suburb of Antioch, a rough-around-the-edges town that the former rapper has made a key component of his origin story. , she recounted their love story, including how they supported and accepted each other’s difficult pasts .

Rush Night Four: ‘A Farewell to Kings’ Returns After 47 Years“When you are with somebody for a long time, you are going to have to love them at their lowest. And I truly believe that true love is not about so much as accepting things that you shouldn’t, but I do think that everybody deserves a second chance,” Bunnie Xo toldearlier this year.

“Loving somebody at their lowest is one of the most beautiful things you can do, especially if they bloom and they blossom like my husband has. ”at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, Jelly Roll thanked Bunnie Xo for saving his life.

“I would have never change my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail,” he said onstage.

“I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. ”Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues'





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