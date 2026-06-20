Jelly Roll divorce takes unexpected turn as cozy call with Bunnie Xo emerges

The exes remain on good terms despite going their separate ways romantically.

In the footage, Jelly Roll , born Jason Bradley DeFord, said to the camera, “Yeah, y’all thought we were gonna hate each other, didn’t ya? Plot twist, bitches!

” The 41-year-old then promised to dish out “the piping hot tea about the divorce,” before holding up the phone with Bunnie, 46, on the other line. Jelly Roll uploaded a YouTube video called “Divorce Vlog” where he called his estranged wife Bunnie Xo. The musician let the author promote her “Dumb Blonde” podcast where she revealed why the pair split.

“Mama Bear, tell ’em where to find it,” he bellowed as Bunnie promoted the latest episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast. Despite going their separate ways romantically, Bunnie Xo, who has been open about her IVF journey, shared that she and Jelly Roll remain the best of friends andThe former escort added that the split is not “going to deter” her and the “Save Me” crooner from8 The estranged couple is still planning on having a baby together after years of IVF treatments.

After reconciling, the duo renewed their vows in 2023. At the time, Bunnie Xo said in a TikTok video: “Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. ”The duo tied the knot in 2016 before briefly calling it quits in 2018. In 2023, the then-love birds renewed their vows.

“It would take years for me to put the affair aside,” she penned. “It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn’t disposable. ”The estranged couple is still planning on having a baby together after years of IVF treatments. The duo tied the knot in 2016 before briefly calling it quits in 2018. In 2023, the then-love birds renewed their vows.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Music Bunnie Xo Celebrity Breakups Celebrity Couples Celebrity Divorces Celebrity Exes Celebrity Social Media Jelly Roll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Divorce Drama: TikTok Reactions To Bunnie's Sushi Video & Coming Soon PodcastThe 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards was a few days after the split became public, with visible tension between Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo. Bunnie's post got attention for her singing along to Jelly's ex-song in a TikTok, and her cryptic comment on privacy during divorce

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of MarriageCountry star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, married since 2016, have no children together. Following the news, both have been active online with cryptic posts, which Jelly Roll clarified were not responses to the split.

Read more »

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce: A Shocking End to a Near Decade-Long MarriageCountry music star Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo have announced their divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. The couple was known for their candid discussions about their relationship and its ups and downs.

Read more »

Bunnie Xo says she and Jelly Roll are still having a baby together despite divorceThe former couple married back in 2016.

Read more »