Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo divorcing after nearly 10 years of marriage

The country singer and the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host tied the knot in August 2016.

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo are calling it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. The country singer, 41, quietly filed for divorce from the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 46, in Williamson County, Tennessee, back on May 18, Page Six confirmed.

, who was first to break the news. The couple married in August 2016 and co-parent Jelly Roll’s two children — daughter Bailee Ann, 18, and son Noah Buddy, 9 — both from previous relationships. In 2023, the couple marked their journey with a vow renewal, a testament to the love they had weathered together. Bunnie rarely discussed the infidelity publicly, though she addressed their 2018 split in a February 2023 TikTok post.

“Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” Bunnie wrote. “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016,” she continued. “Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so mushhh.

” As recently as February, the couple appeared inseparable at the 2026 Grammy Awards, sharing kisses and posing together on the red carpet. : Best Contemporary Country Album for “Beautifully Broken,” Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake.

While on stage accepting his award for Best Contemporary Country Album, he got emotional — tearing up while crediting Bunnie with saving his life when he needed it most.the “Son of a Sinner” singer said“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord.

Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that. ”





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