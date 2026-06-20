Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Marriage Ends After Nearly a Decade

The couple, known for their close friendship, has called it quits after a heated argument. Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, and both parties have spoken out about the split, denying rumors of infidelity.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 's marriage, which spanned nearly a decade, has come to an end, with the 'Save Me' singer filing for divorce in May.

Bunnie, 46, addressed the split on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, revealing that a heated argument on Mother's Day was the final straw.

'We always preached about having uncomfortable conversations, but we got away from that in the past year,' she said. Jelly Roll, 41, also spoke out, denying rumors of infidelity and expressing gratitude for their time together.

'Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. Nobody cheated on nobody,' he stated





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Jelly Roll Bunnie Xo Divorce Marriage Celebrity Split

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