Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are calling it quits: Country star files for divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are getting a divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. The country star filed for divorce.

The country music star filed for divorce from his wife in Tennessee’s Williamson County on May 18, according to court documents obtained bybroke the news.

The announcement may come as a shock for country fans who have followed the couple through their sappy podcast appearances and gushy acceptance speeches. Bunnie XO, who hosts the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, met Jelly Roll at one of his Las Vegas Country Saloon concerts in 2015.

Then, a year later on a Las Vegas stage, the “Save Me” hitmaker popped the question. The pair said their “I do’s” at a local courthouse later than night in a secret ceremony. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been candid on the podcast circuit about the ups and downs of their relationship. In Bunnie’s 2026 memoir, “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” she wrote about Jelly Roll’s 10-month affair in 2018 and her subsequent emotional unraveling.

As recently as February, while accepting his win for contemporary country album for “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll thanked Bunnie XO in his acceptance speech, saying that he wanted to thank his “beautiful wife” and that he’d be dead or in jail without her. ” podcast, Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion recounting his early days with Bunnie XO.

“When Bunnie comes into my life, I have to sit Bunnie down and go, ‘Look, I have a kid that you know about that I’m fixing to have to get full custody of. ’”“I don’t have a house, I’m homeless. So she’s like, ‘Well, the first thing we have to do is get you somewhere to live in Nashville.

’ I was like, ‘Well, I can’t put it in my name, I’m a felon, I don’t have enough proof of income to get the kind of place we need to get her in the right school district. ’ “Bunnie’s like, ‘Let’s just go get a condo, so you have a bedroom for her. ’ ... So Bunnie comes down, and we’re getting a condo.

I’ll never forget, Bunnie looked at me, and, man, it makes me emotional. She said, ‘No matter what happens with us. I’m gonna help you get this little girl. ’Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Addresses Cyberbullying, Marriage Struggles, and IVF JourneyBunnie Xo discusses the cyberbullying her husband Jelly Roll faces regarding his weight, the couple's marital challenges stemming from his past infidelity, and her personal IVF journey, while also marking one year since retiring from sex work.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XoJelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are divorcing after more than 10 years of marriage.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly Ten Years of MarriageCountry music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie XO following a decade-long relationship. The mutual decision, described as a private family matter, comes after a history of both public celebrations and private struggles, including a past separation due to infidelity. The couple will co-parent their two children.

Read more »

Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo after almost a decade of marriageJelly Roll has filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO in Tennessee, just months after the couple showed PDA at the 2026 Grammys red carpet event.

Read more »