Jeffries shredded over Hegseth impeachment snafu as Dem jockeys for speaker’s gavel

Eleven absent House Democrats handed Republicans a win on the Pete Hegseth impeachment vote, raising questions about Hakeem Jeffries' leadership.

Sen Bernie Sanders supports Chris Van Hollen's bid to challenge Schumer for Senate Democratic leader postVan Hollen challenges Schumer for Senate leadership after Democratic election sweepMamdani prepares to fulfill promise to axe NYPD unit responsible for controlling protest violenceThe top Trump officials Democrats admit are on their hit list for investigations in the new CongressUN renews Iran's committee seat amid war with US, sparking backlash: 'Morally bankrupt' Soldier who scolded Hegseth's entourage at Tomb of Unknown Soldier receives special honor from Pentagon chief US attorney and Senate Dem spar in dueling letters demanding records preservation: 'I will not be intimidated' House Dem misses Hegseth impeachment vote because of major medical procedure one week after Election DayTrump asks Vance to focus on ‘corruption and crime’ in Dem-run cities, statesChuck Schumer ‘lost control’ of his own party, political commentator saysJesse Watters: Whoever controls Nvidia controls allFlorida’s DSA investigation is important for both leaders and voters: Gov Ron DeSantisBack-to-back blunders on the House floor are raising questions over whether Democrats are ready for primetime as they're poised to take over the majority — and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, makes a bid for the top role. Democrats are projected to win 255 House seats, with 12 races yet to be called, and Jeffries is running to be Speaker of the House following the sweeping victories last week that saw the party make gains even in traditional Republican strongholds like Texas, Mississippi, Kansas and South Carolina.

Also read Eleven House Democrats miss critical vote on Pete Hegseth impeachment

But some have questioned whether the recent snafus signal that Jeffries and other leaders may not be ready to be in command of the House majority.

"I may have to rethink my support of Hakeem Jeffries after the Hegseth impeachment vote," Fred Trump III, a Democrat, author and nephew of President Donald Trump, posted on X."Eleven Democrats do not show up? All Republicans vote it down.

"is laughing at you and is stronger today. Shame," he continued.

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"A slap in the face of the military and veterans on this important day. " House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks alongside Rep. Pete Aguilar and Rep. Katherine Clark during a news conference in Washington, D.C.

, on Jan. 8, 2026.

"Everyone knew that attendance was key tonight but somehow Democratic leaders failed to deliver and handed Republicans a win," Demand Progress Executive Director Sean Vitka said in a statement. Progressive journalist David Schuster wrote on X,"Sure, house Dems will have 259 seats in January instead of current 213. And Hegseth impeachment can be reintroduced. But Hakeem having 11 Dem absences today on Hegseth reveals a Hakeem leadership problem.

Embarrassing.

" An emotional Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M. , said in a video posted to X that she and other Democrats were stuck in traffic when they missed the vote. U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth takes questions from reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon on Nov. 10, 2026, in Arlington, Va.

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HOUSE DEM MISSES HEGSETH IMPEACHMENT VOTE BECAUSE OF MAJOR MEDICAL PROCEDURE ONE WEEK AFTER ELECTION DAY The day after, a bill Democratic leadership was actively urging lawmakers to vote against passed by unanimous voice vote — simply because no Democrats called for a roll call instead. Democrats accused Republicans of parliamentary tricks, including a post on the X account belonging to the House Veterans Affairs Committee minority,"Republicans pushed it through that way intentionally so their members wouldn’t have to go on the record supporting cuts to veterans’ benefits.

""I think there's frustration in terms of whipping votes. I'm not entirely sure where the breakdown is. And it does seem like there's maybe some tension somewhere," Democratic strategist Mike Nellis told Fox News Digital.

"I think it'll be incumbent on the incoming speaker to make sure that everybody feels like they're on the same page ... beyond that, if you're asking me if it makes a difference in a leadership flight, I mean, nobody's running against Hakeem. I haven't heard of anybody seriously thinking about doing that, so I don't know that it'll change anything.

"Democrat Dan Turrentine, co-host of"The Huddle," told Fox News Digital"a few Democrats unintentionally missed one vote. Unfortunately, this happens periodically in both chambers, for both parties. It does not speak to Jeffries' leadership.

"Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M. , arrives for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee deposition of former Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Jeffrey Epstein files, in the Rayburn building on Friday, May 29, 2026.

"My message is always to members that we need to be here and be on time," Clark told reporters Wednesday. "But there was a clear message from the Republican Party as well that they are unwilling, even after this election, to stand up against Hegseth in this war. "Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.