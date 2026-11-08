Jeffries says Democrats will not work with Trump's new chief of staff

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a Nov. 8 television appearance that the elevation of Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff was 'irresponsible.'

"There’s not going to be any opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents," Jeffries said. He is a long-time advisor to Trump, dating back to his first term, and the top architect of the Trump administration's anti-immigration crackdown.

Jeffries, who is likely to be the next Speaker of the House when Democrats assume the majority in January, called the move "an awful choice" and "irresponsible.

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" He" has unleashed billions of taxpayer dollars to brutalize and kill American citizens, like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good," Jeffries said on "This Week. " "He clearly represents, along withand a few others, a really toxic brand of political engagement, of politics and of governance and the American people just voted for that kind of MAGA extremism to be eradicated.

" He added that Democrats will have a "firewall" in Congress against the Trump administration following the Nov. 3 midterms.against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegesth could come as early as this week and would have "incredibly strong" Democratic support. He added that he is a "hard yes" on the resolution introduced by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky.

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"The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe," Jeffries said. "Pete Hegseth has got to go. "of conducting the war on Iran without congressional authorization, seizing Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro without constitutional authority and killing suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean without judicial authorization.

Hegseth has vowed to fight the charges and refused calls to resign following the GOP's wipeout in the midterms attributed in-part to the ongoing war.