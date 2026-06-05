Jeffries reacts to Trump’s plan to attend NBA Finals Game 3

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump could “ruin a good thing” if he attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City, while speaking with CNN’s John Berman.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said President Donald Trump could"ruin a good thing" if he attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City, while speaking with CNN's John Berman.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would be open to meeting with Iran’s new supreme leader if there’s an agreement to end the war. Protests have grown in Albania over a development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The Associated Press reports the project is planned within a nature reserve, while one environmental group says the area is being"irreversibly destroyed. ”President Donald Trump announced at a private dinner at the White House Wednesday night he will nominate Todd Blanche to be attorney general. In conversation with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Steve Hilton, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for California governor, defended his chances after critics doubted he could win the race.

He argued that voter frustration with the state’s direction could shake up the usual political playbook. Republican lawmakers blasted a homophobic post that appeared on GOP Rep. Andy Ogles’ X account on Tuesday, saying it was “gross,” “disgusting,” a distraction and had no place in their party. CNN's Lauren Fox reports.





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