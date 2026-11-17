House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries vows to pass the Dream and Promise Act for DACA and TPS recipients immediately if Democrats gain control of Congress.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared that Democrats will immediately move to pass amnesty for millions of undocumented immigrants once the party regains control of both chambers in the next Congress. During a press conference on Tuesday, the New York lawmaker outlined his party's definitive plan to prioritize legislative action on immigration reform as a central pillar of their upcoming governance strategy.

Jeffries Pledges Dream and Promise Act Passage

Jeffries explicitly identified the Dream and Promise Act as a primary legislative target, stating that his caucus must advance this bill to address the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients. He noted that the current Congress is one signature short of securing a discharge petition led by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, which would be required to force a vote on the amnesty legislation before the session ends.

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When pressed on the viability of passing such measures in the current political climate, Jeffries confirmed that if the bill does not move forward this cycle, the Democratic leadership intends to introduce and pass the Dream and Promise Act early in the next Congress. He argued that voters endorsed this policy direction during this year's midterm elections, framing the legislation as a response to the electorate's preferences rather than a partisan maneuver.

Opposition to Trump Administration Deportations

The Minority Leader positioned the upcoming legislative push as a direct countermeasure to the policies implemented by the Trump administration. Jeffries characterized the current approach to border security as a violent mass deportation machine that the country has just rejected at the ballot box. He promised to use his platform to turn the tide against these enforcement strategies by ensuring that new leadership in Congress prioritizes different regulatory frameworks.

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Jeffries also addressed the financial allocations currently supporting immigration enforcement activities. He suggested that billions of dollars in funding designated for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be redirected elsewhere. The New York representative argued that the current funding structure supports an agency that operates in ways inconsistent with the Democratic vision for a fair, just, and humane immigration system.

Call for Comprehensive System Overhaul

While advocating for the protection of specific immigrant groups, Jeffries emphasized that the broader immigration infrastructure requires a total reconstruction. He stated that the existing system is fundamentally broken and needs to be fixed in a comprehensive way rather than through piecemeal adjustments. This comprehensive approach is intended to balance strong, safe, and secure borders with humane treatment for those already present in the United States.

By setting an immediate timeline for the next Congress, Jeffries has established a clear benchmark for Democratic accountability. The focus on the Dream and Promise Act serves as a concrete policy goal that ties together the party's stance on DACA recipients, TPS holders, and general immigration reform into a single legislative package.