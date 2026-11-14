Jeffries launches bid for House speaker as petition aims to get Pressley voted in

Progressives are pushing Rep. Ayanna Pressley for House Speaker via a Change.org petition topping 100,000 signatures, even as Hakeem Jeffries launches his bid.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 16: Rep. Ayanna Pressley arrives to speak to supporters of Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a rally and canvass launch at Henry Ford College on October 16, 2026 in Rochester, Michigan.

Congresswomen Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez , Rep. Ayanna Pressley , Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep.

Also read Progressives Raise $86,000 to Oust Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Amid 39% Approval Collapse

Debbie Dingell campaigned for the former public health director and firebrand progressive, El-Sayed who has been polling ahead of his Republican opponent and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, but the lead remains within the margin of error. El-Sayed could become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate from a state that has not elected a GOP senator in 32 years.

, progressive activists are pushing for a shake-up at the top of the House, circulating a fast-growing petition aimed at making Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts the next House Speaker. The push comes shortly after Democrats regained a majority in both the U.S. House and Senate and after Jeffries formally launched his own bid for House speaker.

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On Change.org, the petition calls for Pressley to become the next speaker of the House and to challenge House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. As of Friday night, the petition had over 100,000 signatures, despite Pressley not publicly expressing interest in running for the position. The push comes shortly after Democrats regained a majority in both the U.S. House and Senate and after Jeffries formally launched his own bid for House speaker.

In a letter, Jeffries wrote, "I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

" I think that our track record over the last two years speaks for itself, but that should not be enough. We understand that the American people want and need dramatic change, bold change and transformational change," Jeffries told MS NOW earlier this week. The petition was set up by the 'Coalition for Speaker Ayanna Pressley,' which describes itself as "Progressive activists from across the country dedicated to electing Ayanna Pressley to Speaker of the House.

" On its website, the group says putting Pressley in charge "means choosing a fighter who isn't afraid to shake up the status quo and get things done for everyday people. " While Pressley has not publicly expressed interest in launching a bid to challenge Jeffries, who could become the country’s first Black speaker, she has urged Democrats to step up. In a social media post, Pressley wrote, "It's not enough to be the adults in the room.

We have to prove that we are the FIGHTERS in the room.

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" This is our time, this is our moment and we have a mandate from the people to match their energy," Rep. Pressley told MS NOW this week.

Meanwhile, late this week, the battle for Senate majority leader took a turn when Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen launched a bid, becoming the first to publicly challenge Senate Minority leader, New York's Chuck Schumer. Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader and let me tell you why. Because this is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people," Van Hollen told MS NOW Thursday.

Schumer responded on social media by pointing to the midterm election results, where Democrats have so far flipped eight Senate seats. Writing in part, "I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.

" The National News Desk has reached out to Pressley’s office, asking whether she wants to comment on the petition and whether she plans to enter her name for House speaker consideration.