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Jeffries: I Support Bringing Deported DACA Recipients Back

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Jeffries: I Support Bringing Deported DACA Recipients Back
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On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep.

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responded to a question on whether he would support efforts to bring DACA recipients deported under the Trump administration back by saying that “Anyone, whether they are a citizen, whether they were here lawfully, whether they were DACA recipients, who' been treated unfairly and unjustly by the administration” should get “remedial assistance” and the damage should be undone.

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “I should point out, it’s been reported, some dozens of DACA recipients are among those already deported under this administration’s immigration crackdown. Would you support efforts to bring them back into the U.S.? ” Jeffries answered, “Certainly.

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Anyone, whether they are a citizen, whether they were here lawfully, whether they were DACA recipients, who' been treated unfairly and unjustly by the administration, we need to provide remedial assistance to them and undo the damage that’s been done to the country, to law-abiding immigrant families, and to the American people over this last 20 months or so. ”

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