“A return to the status quo is not acceptable,” the likely next House speaker says, endorsing a series of new policies including vision, dental and hearing benefits under Medicare.

The likely next House Speaker, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , embraced a new health care agenda during a Capitol news conference on Tuesday. WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, is calling for an aggressive health care agenda next year for the new Democratic majorities in Congress. Jeffries, who is the heavy favorite to become speaker of the House on Jan. 3, said Democrats should use their “historic” House majority and “robust” Senate majority to lower the Medicare eligibility age and expand coverage under the program to include benefits for dental, vision and hearing.

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“We should lower the age of Medicare eligibility. We should expand coverage to include vision, hearing, and dental. And we should cover all the kids in the United States of America,” Jeffries said Tuesday in response to a question from NBC News.

“Those are bold actions, meaningful actions, important actions that can be taken on our march toward universal health coverage. ”The Democratic leader reiterated his call for those policies on Tuesday, in addition to funding medical research for pediatric cancer, among other areas. He said Congress must go further, though he didn’t say what age to set Medicare eligibility at.

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“Right out of the gate, we will aggressively work on fixing the extraordinary damage that’s been done,” he said. “But we also know, as Democrats, that a return to the status quo is not acceptable. ... As part of our commitment that goes all the way back to FDR and Harry Truman to achieving universal access to health care for the American people.

” Jeffries kept the door open when asked if he favors advancing health care measures in a filibuster-proof “reconciliation” bill that can bypass the Senate’s 60-vote threshold and pass without any Republican support. That would make such a bill more likely to land on Trump’s desk, forcing him to decide whether to sign it into law.

“Given the majorities that we’ll have in the House and the Senate, our two respective caucuses are going to have to work their will in conversation with each other,” Jeffries said. Among other key committee chairs who would be involved in negotiating such a bill, Jeffries mentioned “Bernie Sanders, the OG from Brooklyn,” who will chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Sen. Sanders, I-Vt.

, the leading champion of Medicare for All, said that Jeffries appears to be “essentially supporting the first year” of his Medicare for All proposal, which he said includes a Medicare eligibility age of 55, plus extending benefits and covering all children.