'Jeffries didn't even whip the vote,' one critic said about the House minority leader, who wants to be speaker. 'This is why people want a stronger leader.'

Jeffries Dragged for 'Serious Leadership Problem' as Hegseth Impeachment Bid Falls 7 Votes Short With 11 Dem No-Shows "Jeffries didn't even whip the vote," one critic said about the House minority leader, who wants to be speaker.

"This is why people want a stronger leader. "seeks to become speaker when Democrats retake Congress in January, critics questioned his leadership Tuesday after the Republican-led lower chamber effectively blocked a bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by just seven votes—an outcome that may have been averted if more Democrats showed up to vote.

Also read Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries Face a Leadership Fight, But Who Will Go Against Them?

The resolution seeks to impeach Hegseth for his role in waging President Donald Trump's war on Iran in contravention of the War Powers Act and apparentMassie's resolution also accuses Hegseth of "extrajudicial killings of at least 221 persons aboard seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, principally in international waters" as part of Trump's boat-bombing spree; the invasion ofThe 11 Democrats who were not present for the vote are: Julia Brownley , Lou Correa , Laura Gillen , Steven Horsford , Jonathan Jackson ,, Brittany Pettersen , Melanie Stansbury , Haley Stevens , Marilyn Strickland , and Frederica Wilson .

Correa is recovering from an undisclosed medical procedure and cannot travel. Jeffries —who backs impeaching Hegseth—"didn’t think it was important to make sure 11 Democrats didn’t skip the Hegseth impeachment vote," author Jared Yates Sextonthat Jeffries "is arguing that he should be the leader of the Democrats—and then, as the current leader, he couldn’t get enough Democrats to show up to impeach Pete Hegseth.

" "None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors," he said of the allegations against him. "They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military. " Hegseth also said he "stand behind every one of" the massacres and killings listed in the resolution, and that he "was proud to execute them, and... would do it again tomorrow.

”by Politico's Riley Rogerson about the 11 Democrats' absence, Jeffries said: "I haven't had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution, but this is not the end of it. It's just the beginning.

" While numerous Democrats said they would renew efforts to impeach Hegseth once they're in control of Congress, many observers pointed to Tuesday's vote as further evidence that new party leadership is needed. "Jeffries didn’t even whip the vote.

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He told people to 'vote their conscience,' and 11 members of his caucus didn’t show up," writer Laura Bassettthat the midterm election "was about change," and that "people want new leadership here in the Senate, so I will not be supporting Chuck. ”US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.

We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere.

The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit.

And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.

Hakeem Jeffries seeks to become speaker when Democrats retake Congress in January, critics questioned his leadership Tuesday after the Republican-led lower chamber effectively blocked a bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by just seven votes—an outcome that may have been averted if more Democrats showed up to vote.

The resolution seeks to impeach Hegseth for his role in waging President Donald Trump's war on Iran in contravention of the War Powers Act and apparentMassie's resolution also accuses Hegseth of "extrajudicial killings of at least 221 persons aboard seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, principally in international waters" as part of Trump's boat-bombing spree; the invasion ofThe 11 Democrats who were not present for the vote are: Julia Brownley , Lou Correa , Laura Gillen , Steven Horsford , Jonathan Jackson ,, Brittany Pettersen , Melanie Stansbury , Haley Stevens , Marilyn Strickland , and Frederica Wilson .

Correa is recovering from an undisclosed medical procedure and cannot travel. Jeffries —who backs impeaching Hegseth—"didn’t think it was important to make sure 11 Democrats didn’t skip the Hegseth impeachment vote," author Jared Yates Sextonthat Jeffries "is arguing that he should be the leader of the Democrats—and then, as the current leader, he couldn’t get enough Democrats to show up to impeach Pete Hegseth.

" "None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors," he said of the allegations against him. "They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military. " Hegseth also said he "stand behind every one of" the massacres and killings listed in the resolution, and that he "was proud to execute them, and... would do it again tomorrow.

”by Politico's Riley Rogerson about the 11 Democrats' absence, Jeffries said: "I haven't had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution, but this is not the end of it. It's just the beginning.

" While numerous Democrats said they would renew efforts to impeach Hegseth once they're in control of Congress, many observers pointed to Tuesday's vote as further evidence that new party leadership is needed. "Jeffries didn’t even whip the vote.

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He told people to 'vote their conscience,' and 11 members of his caucus didn’t show up," writer Laura Bassettthat the midterm election "was about change," and that "people want new leadership here in the Senate, so I will not be supporting Chuck. ”seeks to become speaker when Democrats retake Congress in January, critics questioned his leadership Tuesday after the Republican-led lower chamber effectively blocked a bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by just seven votes—an outcome that may have been averted if more Democrats showed up to vote.

The resolution seeks to impeach Hegseth for his role in waging President Donald Trump's war on Iran in contravention of the War Powers Act and apparentMassie's resolution also accuses Hegseth of "extrajudicial killings of at least 221 persons aboard seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, principally in international waters" as part of Trump's boat-bombing spree; the invasion ofThe 11 Democrats who were not present for the vote are: Julia Brownley , Lou Correa , Laura Gillen , Steven Horsford , Jonathan Jackson ,, Brittany Pettersen , Melanie Stansbury , Haley Stevens , Marilyn Strickland , and Frederica Wilson .

Correa is recovering from an undisclosed medical procedure and cannot travel. Jeffries —who backs impeaching Hegseth—"didn’t think it was important to make sure 11 Democrats didn’t skip the Hegseth impeachment vote," author Jared Yates Sextonthat Jeffries "is arguing that he should be the leader of the Democrats—and then, as the current leader, he couldn’t get enough Democrats to show up to impeach Pete Hegseth.

" "None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors," he said of the allegations against him. "They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military. " Hegseth also said he "stand behind every one of" the massacres and killings listed in the resolution, and that he "was proud to execute them, and... would do it again tomorrow.

”by Politico's Riley Rogerson about the 11 Democrats' absence, Jeffries said: "I haven't had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution, but this is not the end of it. It's just the beginning.

" While numerous Democrats said they would renew efforts to impeach Hegseth once they're in control of Congress, many observers pointed to Tuesday's vote as further evidence that new party leadership is needed. "Jeffries didn’t even whip the vote.

He told people to 'vote their conscience,' and 11 members of his caucus didn’t show up," writer Laura Bassettthat the midterm election "was about change," and that "people want new leadership here in the Senate, so I will not be supporting Chuck. ” The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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