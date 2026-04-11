Jeffries Says Voters Want Results Not Revenge After Democrats Win Midterms

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries downplays impeachment talk and urges focus on affordability after Democrats win House and Senate majorities in the 2026 midterms.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats should focus on lowering costs rather than pursuing retribution after their midterm victories. He told MS NOW's Morning Joe that Americans want results rather than revenge.

His comments came after Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate. The American people do not want us to get even, they want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive, Jeffries said. We ran on affordability. We won on affordability, and now it is our job to govern on affordability.

Also read Trump Says He Would Become Mr. Veto if Democrats Win House Majority

Jeffries Rejects Impeachment Discussions With Democrats

Many progressives want Democrats to launch investigations into President Donald Trump now that they will hold majorities in Congress. Jeffries appeared to reject impeachment as a possibility in remarks to reporters on Wednesday. He claimed no one in his conference had discussed it with him yet. I have not had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment, Jeffries said.

We have been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability. During the Morning Joe interview, conservative host Joe Scarborough asked Jeffries how he plans to keep Democrats focused on the issues that won them the election. Scarborough listed several affordability issues but rejected the idea of retribution against the administration. Jeffries appeared to agree with that framing.

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Jeffries also addressed accountability during the interview. He said Democrats should pursue facts, apply the law and follow the Constitution while holding wrongdoers responsible. In an August CNN interview, he identified the Judiciary and Oversight committees as taking the lead on accountability. In his election night remarks, Jeffries delivered a reconciliatory message.

This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic moment, he said. This is not a blue moment or a red moment. It is a red, white and blue moment because America has won tonight.

Lawmakers Push For Investigations Despite Leadership Stance

Despite his tone, several Democratic lawmakers have reacted to the election results by suggesting the White House should prepare for investigations. Last week, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, came out in favor of impeaching Trump. Trump has become beyond dangerous.

He is just completely out of control in what he says and how he is governing, Smith said. Smith had previously been skeptical about an impeachment vote. The Oversight Committee is expected to be chaired by Rep. Robert Garcia of California.

He was featured in a video put out by the committee's Democrats. The discussion followed Democrats' early warnings about using their anticipated investigative powers. Polling before the midterms showed that accountability and opposition to corruption were top priorities for many voters. More than a quarter of likely voters, 26 percent, said presidential leadership, corruption and waste, and democracy and the rule of law were their top priorities.

Among Democratic voters, 41 percent said these were their top issues. Around three in ten independent voters, 29 percent, counted them as top priorities.

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Experts Question If Election Was Solely About Affordability

In addition, 45 percent of voters said their choices in the midterms should be viewed as a vote against the president. Economist Paul Krugman wrote on his Substack that Democrats would be mistaken to view the results as solely about affordability. An election swung by public anger over high prices looks like 2024, when Trump won the popular vote by 1.5 percentage points, Krugman wrote.

Last night, Democrats appear to have won the popular vote by 13 to 14 percentage points. What drove this amazing victory? Krugman continued. Hispanic voters, who swung to Trump in 2024 in the naive belief that he would bring prices down, turned massively against a regime that is arresting, imprisoning and deporting their friends and families.

They turned out in droves against a transparently racist party that is trying to take away their voting rights. Americans of every kind were repelled by the administration's cruelty and its rampant, brazen corruption. MAGA took 2024 as proof that Americans want fascism, and acted on that premise. But tens of millions of Americans in effect said, no, that is not what we want.

Critics Challenge Jeffries Framing Of Accountability And Justice

That is not who we are, he added. Historian Kevin Kruse criticized Jeffries while sharing a clip of the interview. As disheartening as Jeffries' comments were, remember that other House Democrats actually understand the moment and are ready to meet it, Kruse said. University of Michigan education professor Ebony Elizabeth Thomas also rejected Jeffries' framing, describing accountability as a matter of justice.

Progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen said delivering for voters and investigating abuses of power should work together. As content creators, we hear from huge, diverse audiences, and they all want the same thing: a government that works for them, lower costs, leaders who listen and accountability when people abuse their power, he said in a statement. Delivering results and pursuing accountability go hand in hand, provided investigations follow the evidence and serve the public.

Creators helped people get involved in this election, and we are going to keep those conversations going, helping audiences stay informed and judge whether their elected leaders are delivering. Jeffries is considered Democrats' top prospect for Speaker of the House. He is poised to become the next speaker after Democrats won the House majority. His remarks came during a midterm election night phone bank and watch party in Washington, D.C. , on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.