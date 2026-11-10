Hakeem Jeffries Declines to Block Iran War Funding Before December 11 Shutdown Deadline

House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries would not say whether Democrats should stall the December 11 spending bill to force an end to the Iran war, as Chris Van Hollen pushes for a cutoff.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declined on Monday to state whether he would support holding up a critical government spending bill next month to force President Donald Trump to end military operations in Iran. The decision leaves Democrats divided on their strategy to leverage the upcoming December 11 funding deadline against executive actions they deem unauthorized.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who may mount a leadership challenge against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urged Congress to end the conflict immediately by blocking the appropriations bill. Van Hollen argued that stopping federal funding is the fastest method to halt what he described as an illegal war, regardless of potential government shutdowns.

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Jeffries stated during a news conference that Democrats will end the war in Iran one way or another but emphasized that the appropriations process remains in the hands of Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Sen. Patty Murray. These top Democrats on their respective chambers' appropriations committees retain primary control over the legislative language required for government funding.

The next government funding measure must be enacted by December 11 to avert a partial government shutdown. This date represents the most immediate point of leverage available to Democratic lawmakers seeking to influence foreign policy decisions made by the Trump administration.

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Some Democrats have indicated they will withhold their votes on the funding bill unless it includes clear language prohibiting federal funds from being used to continue military engagements in Iran. This stance follows a war powers resolution passed by Congress earlier this year, which some members believe has been ignored by the executive branch.

Van Hollen posted a video on social media stating that the American people have spoken loudly and clearly about ending the war. He asserted that if President Trump chooses to shut down the entire government and all federal agencies to keep the war going, that remains the president's decision, but Democrats should provide not a penny more for the conflict.

Schumer has not publicly stated his position on using the December 11 deadline to force concessions from Trump. Last week, he told Politico he was working with Murray to get something done on government funding before the deadline but did not specify whether he would demand a cutoff of war-related expenditures.

Following a Democratic leadership meeting on Monday, Schumer and Jeffries pledged to stop what they called the reckless war of choice in Iran. They did not indicate specific actions they planned to take beyond rhetorical opposition and noted that a new day is coming on January 3 when new majorities take office.

Anti-war group Just Foreign Policy pressured Democrats to invoke the War Powers Resolution against Trump and highlighted cutting off funding as one of the few guaranteed ways to bring the war to an end. The group pointed to Congress's July 1973 decision to cut off funding as a decisive step in ending American involvement in Vietnam.

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Just Foreign Policy urged Congress to be willing to risk a government shutdown if it wants to stop the war. The group told lawmakers to shut the funding down like Congress did for Vietnam and to force Republicans to fund the government themselves if they refuse to accept the Democratic position on war powers.

Jeffries has faced criticism from Republicans regarding his handling of the situation. Speaker Mike Johnson argued that Jeffries has been at best sleepy, useless, and indifferent in response to the war. Despite this external pressure, Jeffries has not had his leadership role challenged within his own party.

Several progressive members of Congress have said they will back Jeffries as speaker despite their policy disagreements on the war. This internal support contrasts with incoming members of the Senate Democratic caucus who have pledged to vote against Schumer as majority leader.

Jeffries focused largely on procedural objections to the war while reinforcing many of the Trump administration's justifications for it. He suggested that Iran needed to be aggressively confronted, a stance that drew criticism from those seeking more direct legislative action to curb military authority.

Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie were pushing for a war powers resolution as Trump built an armada in the Middle East weeks before the start of Operation Epic Fury. Jeffries did not force a vote on the resolution to occur until later in the process, drawing further scrutiny from anti-war advocates.