House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries won his caucus's speaker nomination despite 11 dissenting Democrats citing Medicar-for-all, ICE and Gaza.

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The caucus pledges to unite its members, reject MAGA extremism and dramatically lower the high cost of living for everyday Americans. Speaking after the vote, Jeffries said he expects the incoming Democratic majority to"work together.

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" Only 11 Democrats voted against Jeffries' nomination. Among those who opposed him — or intended to — were Reps. -elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick D. Haynes III, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, is poised to become the next House speaker after his nomination by fellow Democrats for the job. , stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues," the incoming lawmakers said in their statement.

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"We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations. "He declined to say whether he would adopt the far-left's policy demands, which include abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement andDarializa Avila Chevalier, U.S. Democratic House candidate for New York, speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, N.Y. , June 18, 2026, ahead of the state's primary election on June 23.

"It's an honor to be serving with a majority of 260 members from all across the country, people who have different perspectives, and we embrace that," Jeffries said. "But we're going to work together to find the highest common denominator in order to make life better for the American people. That's our commitment.

""To fight MAGA extremism, and to get big things done for the American people," he added. "And that is what we are going to accomplish together, beginning on Jan. 3. ""He attempted to make it to the caucus meeting in time to cast his ballot, but ultimately narrowly missed the vote," his office said in a statement.

"His intended vote was no, as per the released statement, and he looks forward to a quick recovery and continuing to work with his colleagues and Leader Jeffries to win the agenda Americans gave Democrats the mandate to deliver: Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, and ending the genocide in Gaza. "