Jeffries Assigns AOC, McBride to Lead Key Groups in 2027 Affordability Agenda

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has launched an effort to craft a 2027 affordability agenda, assigning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to head healthcare and Rep. Sarah McBride to co-lead caregiving, among other working group appointments, while criticizing Republican policies for rising costs.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has initiated steps toward drafting an affordability agenda for 2027, with key assignments given to progressive Democrats. According to multiple reports and a photo shared on X, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will lead the healthcare working group, while Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first openly transgender member of Congress, will co-chair the caregiving group alongside Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY). The housing working group will be led by Reps.

Laura Friedman (D-CA) and Emilia Sykes (D-OH). Reps. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Mike Levin (D-CA) will oversee the gas and utilities group. The groceries and goods group will be chaired by Reps.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), and Jill Tokuda (D-HI). These assignments were revealed in a photo posted by a reporter, showing the structure of Jeffries' affordability initiative. In a letter accompanying this organizational announcement, Jeffries declared that "America is too expensive.

" He emphasized that many hardworking taxpayers are struggling to live paycheck to paycheck, stating that everyday Americans "can't thrive and can barely survive. " He called this situation unacceptable for the wealthiest country in history. Jeffries directly blamed President Donald Trump and Republicans for the cost-of-living crisis, asserting that they promised to lower costs but have delivered the opposite.

He cited "failed Republican policies" including the Trump-era tariffs, what he described as an assault on healthcare, and the "reckless war of choice in Iran" as direct contributors to rising expenses. Jeffries concluded by accusing "MAGA extremists" of not caring about the personal finances of American people. This move to formalize an affordability agenda with specific members leading different issue areas signals a strategic effort by House Democrats to consolidate their policy platform for the 2027 legislative cycle.

By putting high-profile progressive figures like Ocasio-Cortez and McBride in leadership roles on healthcare and caregiving, Jeffries appears to be integrating the priorities of the party's left flank into a broader economic message. The focus areas-housing, utilities, groceries, caregiving, and healthcare-are core household expenses that resonate with many voters. The framing of "affordability" allows Democrats to address inflation and cost-of-living concerns that remain top-of-mind for the electorate, while positioning themselves against Republican policies they characterize as exacerbating these struggles.

The selection of McBride, a transgender woman, for a key role also underscores the party's emphasis on diversity and inclusion as part of its governing vision. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, this internal organization could shape the Democratic message and potential legislative priorities should they regain control of the House





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Hakeem Jeffries Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sarah Mcbride Affordability Agenda Cost Of Living Democratic Policy Healthcare Caregiving Housing Inflation

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