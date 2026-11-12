Skydance co-CEO David Ellison and former Mattel boss Jeffrey Katzenberg spoke at a Beverly Wilshire event combating antisemitism, emphasizing moral responsibility in business. Meanwhile, CNN contributor Scott Jennings argues that a defamation suit against Hasan Piker over lynching quotes should be dismissed as the statements are literally true.

Hasan Piker’s $72.5M Defamation Suit Over Lynching Quotes Should Be Tossed Out, Scott Jennings Says; Statements Are “Literally True,” CNN Contributor ClaimsAdd us as a Google Preferred Sourceand Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“The fight against antisemitism is a fight against hatred in any form,” the ex-Mattell boss added. Thanking Ellison for his “bold stand for Israel and the Jewish people,” Kriez wasted no time at the Beverly Wilshire hosted function addressing contemporary antisemitism and its rise around the globe in his acceptance speech.

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“Israel is now confronting a very different world beyond it’s borders” he observed. “Ancient hatred has found new platforms on which to spread. ” To that, Kreiz put the focus on himself, Ellison and Skydance and the platforms they possess to combat the spread of hate.

“We recognize that business leadership comes with moral responsibility,” the co-CEO bluntly stated. Gal Gadot Producing With Eye To Star In Adaptation Of Bianna Golodryga & Yonit Levi’s Book ‘Don’t Feed The Lion’ In Works At Fox Entertainment Studios In many ways, tonight was a bit of déjà vu or, perhaps more accurately, a reimagining, with many of the same personalities and execs in the ballroom asOnce again, a CEO got the big award and a CNN host received the Jewish Heritage Award earlier in the ceremony.

Once again, Shari Redstone plus Cheryl & Haim Saban were among the event’s chairs. Once again, there was Ellison and his inner corporate circle in the packed ballroom. Top agents, and top entertainment lawyers like the Glaser Weil crew were back, as was SWC CEO Jim Berk, SWC trustee and Dinner Chair Katzenberg.

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Missing this year were gala co-chairOnce at almost every opening and gala over his stint running WBD, Zas has disappeared from town since Paramount’s $111 billion purchase of the Burbank studio finally closed earlier this year and the now ex-CEO pocketed a very lucrative $600 million exit. Senator’s Letters Offer Preview Of Democrats’ Plans To Investigate FCC, Big Tech And Perhaps Big Mergerswere also making the rounds, as were WME co-chair Richard Weitz, Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs and Gadot’s husband producer Jaron Varsano.

Telling the crowd how Kreiz is “a leader in the true sense of word,” Ellison himself spoke tonight of the need for “people of courage and conviction” to come together as he said the SWC does.

“We all have a voice,” Ellison added in his brief remarks, imploding those present to follow the example of the SWC and his co-CEO in speaking out against injustice. That sentiment was further in a video featuring Israeli President Issac Herzog that played for the Beverly Wilshire ballroom before Kreiz took the stage.

“Together we shall prevail,” he declared. In a very different and overall much more playful tone, another video played with Vin Diesel, Saban, Chris Mellonini, producer Robbie Brenner. andRaz praising tonight’s honoree. On-stage, Gadot spoke of the “joy and passion” Kreiz brings to his family and his work. , Sarandos locked horns over the pricey ownership of Warner Bros, tonight saw Ellison and his newly merged mega-company on a very different perch in the Hollywood hierarchy.

With vibe always a major industry player, Sarandos may remain the mayor of the town, but’s stock and stature has taken a hit over the past year. One of the consequences, as Deadline reported, is thatthe manner in which ex-Mattel boss Kriez spoke to the Bev. Wilshire crowd were a world away from the corporate jargon that filled the media giant’s November 9 earnings call.

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On that call with Ellison and Skydance’s CFO Dennis Cinelli, Kriez was dry as sand — when notThis Veterans’ Day, the co-CEO was much warmer, revealing more of the man born in Tel Aviv 61-years ago. Speaking of his own family history from Ukraine, Austria, the UK and eventually the Jewish state executive connected his life to the conflicts of the Middle East like the Six Day War, the Yom Kippur war and the first Gulf War.

His joke that it was “a standard upbringing for an Israeli kid,” got a mild laugh. Kriez retelling of the nightlife of Tel Aviv received a,much louder response.

The man who is charged with the day-to-day running of Ellison’s empire also spoke of his entrance into the world of media after meeting his “mentor” Saban and partnering with the mogul in 1994“We are living in a world where we need leadership,” Gadot said in her remakrs “If people continue to see hatred and look away, where does it end? ” thestar added, with her voice breaking.

“Please keep shining your light, the world and our community needs it more than ever,” she concluded to Kreiz and the audience. In her acceptance speech, Golodryga joked with Kreiz from the stage about time spent not too long ago in Aspen with the co-CEO and his family.

“I now understand the term ‘better half,'” she said, to a big laugh, about meeting Kreiz’s spouse & former Olympian Anat Fabrikant. “I love your wife. ” On a much more serious note, the ex-CNN host spoke as others had done Wednesday of the horrors of antisemitism and the rise of such hate again in our time. To that Golodryga also spoke of her own family history from Eastern Europe to Houston, Texas and the journey that entailed.

Looking at the bottom line, last year’s SWC gala raised $4.3 million, and I hear they look to top that tonight. Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series