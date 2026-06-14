At the Monte-Carlo TV Festival, showrunner and star discussed Season 3 themes including addiction and the portrayal of a Black detective's unapologetic humanity. The series, which reached 40M viewers globally in its first 20 days, explores Cross's personal journey and the impact of bias.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan On ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City ’ Season 3 : “It Was So Different From Anything We’ve Done Before” — Monte-Carlo TV Festival“We need to see this character confronting a different challenge about himself and the people around him, and in Season 3 we have this conversation about addiction because Cross as a detective is really addicted to the hunt,” Watkins said at a Deadline-moderated Q+A at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival.

Watkins was joined byand added: “That became a nice theme for us to play with. When you think about people who are addicted and the impact they have, it doesn’t have to be narcotics or alcohol. ”'Every Year After' Star Michael Bradway Breaks Down Layers Of Charlie Florek, "Genuine Connection" Between Percy & Charlie And Banana Boat "Badge"is the type of show that can go forever,” he said.

“The challenge is, what is the character’s journey? ”to 40M viewers globally in its first 20 days on the streamer. It ranked as the third-most-watched premiere on the platform in 2025. A third season “I found relief in the writing,” he said.

“What I realized was the immediacy of this character being presented as smart, intellectual, unapologetic, charismatic, raw, dangerous, vulnerable – all of these things without having to submit or compromise his dignity or humanity. “He’s a Black man walking in the world of police and justice and law, but not having to submit to other people’s bias.

” Watkins added that he tested execs ahead of time to ensure they were fully on board with his mission to have a fully realized Black man as the lead.

“One of the messages that I wrote into the script was ‘this is going to be an unapologetic Black man who is amazing at his job and is always the smartest person in the room. I wrote a scene like that and sent it to the executives. I’ve done that before, and had people say, ‘Oh that makes me nervous,’ or ‘Oh, it seems like he’s being too aggressive.

’” “You dream of being in a position where you’re a storyteller and being paid to tell stories, and yet you often find yourself in environments that seem motivated by fear and dominated by questions about budget, time and ego,” Watkins said.

“I want to be in an environment where I’m reminded that what we do is very rare and can be magic if we approach it the right way. That requires being in the room with the right people with the right mindset. ” Hodge added that mindset extends to whoever is No.1 on the call sheet.

“That means you should be number one in line to solve some problems. Some people take it as though people are there in service to them. I disagree. I think that you have to be in service to those around you, because you’re setting the tone for a lot of behavior.

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Walking Dead: Dead City Jeffrey Dean Morgan Monte-Carlo TV Festival Addiction In Storytelling Black Lead Character Police Drama Season 3

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