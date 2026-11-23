The Chicago Bears gave up a historic package for Jeffery Simmons, but the four-time Pro Bowler has been more than worth it.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSimmons continued his hot start with the team in Week 11 against the New Orleans SaintsSimmons recorded four tackles, including three for loss, three sacks and three QB hits.

According toSince coming to Chicago, Simmons has recorded a whopping five sacks, including at least one in each game, and the Bears have permitted a total of 54 points in that span.for a defensive tackle. But, so far, Simmons has proven the Bears were wise to make that bet. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field.

Also read Jeffery Simmons gets 3 sacks as Chicago Bears beat New Orleans Saints 21-13

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With his three sacks on Sunday, Simmons tied his career-high for sacks in a single game. He had accomplished that feat once before in 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams. The other personal best Simmons matched was his sacks streak. With at least one sack in each of his last three games, Simmons has now done that four times in his career.

He did it once in 2022, and then twice in 2025. However, he posted 3.5 sacks during each of those streaks. This time around, Simmons has five. What Simmons said about Week 11 performance Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

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Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“For me, as I learned as I got older and mature in this league, it’s just owning the moment,", per Bears Insider's Michael Dwojak.

"The plays will come to you when they really matter. I know this team brought me here and they expect me to win, especially my one-on-ones. So I take full advantage of them. ” One of those one-on-ones saw Simmons pull off a filthy swim move en route to a sack move while lined up at defensive end.

"When you don't have a selfish room, everyone wants to win a football game. I said 'Book let's switch on this one,' and he said let's do it,"Simmons' contribution doesn't just stop at what he's doing on the field, though. The four-time Pro Bowler has quickly become a leader in the locker room, also.in his postgame comments. The next step for Simmons is getting introduced to the Bears' rivalries with their NFC North opponents.

That will happen on Thanksgiving in the game against the Detroit Lions.