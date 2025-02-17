Jefferson Soccer Star to Make History Representing Liechtenstein in International Tournament

Julia Benneckenstein, a junior defender at Jefferson University, will become the first student-athlete to represent her country on a national team when she plays for Liechtenstein in the UEFA Women's Nations League. This historic event also marks Liechtenstein's first foray into a competitive international women's soccer tournament.

Julia Benneckenstein is poised to make history at Jefferson University by representing her native country, Liechtenstein , on the international soccer field. Benneckenstein will play for Liechtenstein in the UEFA Women's Nations League against Armenia on February 21st, marking the country's first participation in a competitive international women's soccer tournament.

This historic occasion also signifies Benneckenstein as the first Jefferson student-athlete to compete for a national team in any sport. \Benneckenstein's journey began with her older brother's passion for soccer. Unable to find a girls' team, she played with the boys before joining a coed team and eventually competing at the club level in neighboring Switzerland. National initiatives in Liechtenstein to elevate women's soccer led to the formation of youth and senior national teams in 2015. Benneckenstein was part of the inaugural squad, progressing from under-16 to under-19 levels. \Prior to joining Jefferson, Benneckenstein honed her skills at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. She credits the quieter surroundings of the campus for allowing her to focus solely on soccer and for preparing her for the demanding physicality of Division II competition. Benneckenstein's coach at Jefferson, Kyle Schumann, praises her unwavering professionalism and consistency both on and off the field. The upcoming tournament will not only showcase Benneckenstein's talent but also serve as a testament to her dedication and the growing prominence of women's soccer in Liechtenstein





