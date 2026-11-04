Jeff Stelling Reveals Weight Loss and Hardships on Celebrity Race Across The World

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling discusses losing 1.5 stone and facing near-quit moments during his season of Celebrity Race Across The World alongside son Matt.

Jeff Stelling has disclosed the significant physical toll of his recent participation in the BBC reality competition Celebrity Race Across The World, confirming that he shed a stone and a half during the grueling event. The 71-year-old presenter, who is widely recognized for his decades-long tenure on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, undertook the journey alongside his 26-year-old son, Matt Stelling.

Jeff Stelling Physical Transformation Details

Reflecting on the extreme conditions faced by the team, Jeff noted that the pair survived on a budget averaging just 25 pounds per day. This severe financial constraint necessitated a lifestyle of extreme frugality, contributing directly to the rapid weight loss he experienced. He remarked that while the weight drop was significant, it was not entirely unexpected given his starting physical condition at the beginning of the race.

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Stelling Family Friction and Challenges

The journey began with visible tension between father and son, particularly after they were left arguing in the initial episode. Jeff admitted to struggling with the decision to endure harsh living conditions, initially refusing to slum it for the sake of the competition. He prioritized comfort over speed, citing heat, hills, backpack weight, and dodgy knees as a terrible combination that discouraged immediate hardship.

Desperate Measures and Mental Toll

The difficulty of the race forced Jeff to take cold showers from pans and use a hole in the floor as a toilet. These primitive sanitary conditions took a heavy mental toll, leading him to express deep frustration with the situation. He confessed to feeling emotional at times and admitting that he was ready to give up on the competition entirely.

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Jeopardy for Andre Siblings and Rivals

While Jeff and Matt struggled with comfort, other teams faced different difficulties. Princess Andre and Junior Andre started their journey poorly, ending the first episode in last place. They were stranded 230 kilometers away from the finish line, trailing their rivals significantly. The siblings endured a night bus journey where other passengers were vomiting, creating a stench that horrified viewers and commentators alike.

Future Broadcast Plans and Return

Jeff Stelling originally left Sky Sports in 2023 after 29 years, moving to present talkSPORT Breakfast alongside Ally McCoist. He had stepped away from that radio role for a few weeks in February specifically to film this BBC series. Despite his initial frustrations and the physical exhaustion, Jeff clarified that his desire to quit was merely an expression of anger rather than a genuine intention to abandon the race.