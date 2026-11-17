Comedian Jeff Ross shares the dual good news of receiving his first Grammy nomination for his Netflix special about his cancer battle and being declared cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer.

Jeff Ross learned he was cancer-free on the same day he found out he earned a Grammy nominationfirst Grammy nomination “Life’s so weird right? The good, the bad and the ugly.

I’m sitting here waiting for my oncologist to tell me my scan results and everyone’s calling me ‘cause my show about having cancer and all this just got nominated for a Grammy award,” the 61-year-old Ross, who was nominated for his comedy special“So, I am humbled, I am grateful. It’s not just the flight that gets you through these challenges, it’s the army, and I… have the best family, friends, fans.

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Thank you for supporting this show on Netflix,” he continued.

“And what can I say? World-beater energy baby. Tap tap take a banana for the ride. Grammy nomination.

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” Ross was then cut off as a medical professional knocked on the door and entered his room. He could be seen telling her, “Hi, how you doing? ” before the video was cut off again.

“Today I beat the odds twice,” Ross captioned the post. “Grammy nominated and cancer free. Turns out I’m harder to kill than I am to listen to. 🙏🍌.

” Ross, known as the “roast master general” for hosting several celebrity roasts for Comedy Central and Netflix, announced during a June 2025 appearance on “My oncologist was like, ‘Jeff, the good news and bad news. The bad news is you’re going to need six months of chemo. The good news is you lost your hair a long time ago,’ ” he recalled at the time. , I had a little break.

I’d been working really hard for a long time, and I finally had a few weeks where I was like, ‘Oh, I better go to the dentist, go to the shrink, and all that,” he said.

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“And my pal Jordan had kept nagging our group text chain to get colonoscopies. ”American Cancer Society Jeff Ross attends ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jeff Beacher’s Madhouse at The Hollywood Roosevelt’ on May 9, 2024. Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty “Clearly, I waited almost a decade too long,” he explained.

“And they found a stage 3 tumor in there. If I hadn’t had the colonoscopy, I would never have known. I never felt sick, I had no symptoms. ”to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the diagnosis, Ross underwent surgery to remove the tumor and completed six months of chemotherapy. However, amid the challenges of treatment, he said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience was seeing how many people rallied around him.

“I had friends come with me, and my sister or my cousins or my aunt would just come and sit with me. My neighbor made banana muffins that I would bring for the nurses. I couldn’t believe how much people cared,” he shared at the time. Ross has since channeled that personal experience into a 90-minute one-man show and Netflix comedy special, in which he openly discusses his battle with stage 3 colon cancer.