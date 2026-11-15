Jeff Prestridge Urges Senior Estate Planning Amid Move to Berkshire

Jeff Prestridge shares his process of creating wills and LPAs after moving to Berkshire, urging others to organize their finances to avoid burdening heirs.

Jeff Prestridge has officially established his residence in Berkshire, marking a significant transition in his personal life that has evolved into a broader lesson on financial responsibility and estate organization for individuals in their late sixties and beyond.

More than six months have elapsed since Prestridge moved into his new two-bedroom terrace home, a period defined by extensive renovation and a deliberate, therapeutic decluttering of a lifetime of possessions. The move has served as a catalyst for what he describes as his version of Swedish death cleaning, or dostadning, forcing him to confront the logistical and emotional weight of his accumulated belongings.

Also read Absolute Flash #21 Price Hikes to $5.99 as Jeff Lemire Explores Trust Issues in Microverse

The Catharsis Of Decluttering Possessions

Prestridge notes that the modest home is insufficient for both him and his extensive collection, which includes football memorabilia and thousands of books currently stored in a rented unit. The primary motivation for this immediate cleanup is to prevent his son, Mark, who is named as the executor of his will, from facing an insurmountable task should Prestridge pass away suddenly.

He emphasizes that leaving a disorganized estate to family members is an unfair burden, stating that his son would likely resent him for the added stress during a time of grief. The process of emptying the storage unit and organizing his home has provided a sense of relief, with Prestridge describing the experience as overwhelmingly cathartic after years of denial regarding the necessity of such changes.

Advertisement

Establishing Legal Will And Power Of Attorney

Alongside the physical clearing of his home, Prestridge has taken concrete steps to secure his legal and financial affairs with the assistance of Co-op. He has executed a new will that clearly delineates the distribution of his assets, a crucial update necessitated by the fact that his previous will was rendered invalid due to a prior divorce.

Prestridge advises that many individuals die intestate or with documents that are no longer valid, urging readers to ensure their wills are current. He has also informed his son, Mark, of the document's location to facilitate a smooth probate process, ensuring that legal matters can be addressed promptly without unnecessary delay or confusion.

Furthermore, he has established a property and financial affairs Lasting Power of Attorney, designating his partner, Leonie, as his attorney. This legal instrument ensures that Leonie can manage his finances if he becomes incapable of doing so himself. Prestridge highlighted that while the application process through the Office of the Public Guardian is straightforward and costs £92 upon approval, it is essential to complete the forms correctly, as errors can lead to rejections.

Using End Of Life Planners For Executors

Prestridge is also utilizing an end-of-life planner book titled 'Sorry, it's your problem now... because I'm dead.' He argues that this tool is an absolute necessity for older individuals, as it consolidates all critical information required by an executor to settle an estate efficiently.

Advertisement

The planner includes detailed locations for important documents such as passports, marriage and birth certificates, as well as comprehensive lists of insurance details, bank accounts, savings, investments, and pensions. It also records utility providers, contact information for relatives and close friends, and the name of his general practitioner.

In an increasingly digital age, Prestridge stresses the importance of including passwords for computers, mobile phones, and social media accounts within this planner. The document also allows for the inclusion of specific funeral wishes and final letters to loved ones, providing a comprehensive guide that reduces the ambiguity and stress faced by grieving families.

The Importance Of Proactive Financial Order

The combination of his house move, the receipt of his state pension, and attending the funerals of two dear friends has pushed Prestridge to bring his financial affairs into good order. He views this proactive approach as a way to lift a significant weight from his own shoulders while simultaneously doing a favor for his loved ones.

He acknowledges that collating this data is time-consuming and not an easy task, but he maintains that the effort is worthwhile. Prestridge concludes by reminding executors to be informed of where their end-of-life planner can be found, ensuring that all the careful preparation translates into practical help for those left behind.