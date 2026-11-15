Jeff Prestridge guides seniors through estate planning after home move

Senior columnist Jeff Prestridge shares his journey of Swedish death cleaning, updating his will with Co-op, and setting up LPAs to spare his son and partner legal burdens.

Jeff Prestridge has spent more than six months settling into his new Berkshire home, a process that has transformed a modest two-bedroom terrace into a space that finally feels like his own. The move, which Prestridge describes as the last major relocation he expects to make in his life, has been overwhelmingly cathartic for the senior writer. Rather than simply unpacking boxes, the transition forced him to confront the physical weight of a lifetime of possessions. He has embarked on what he terms his version of Swedish death cleaning, or dostadning, which involves systematically decluttering his extensive collection of football memorabilia and thousands of books.

The Mechanics of Swedish Death Cleaning

Prestridge admits that his current house is not large enough to accommodate both himself and his substantial belongings. He is currently renting a storage unit that remains packed to the rafters with softcover and hardback books, as well as various football items. The primary motivation behind this rigorous decluttering operation is to prevent his son, Mark, from having to sort through everything if Prestridge were to die suddenly. Mark serves as the executor of Prestridge's will, and the writer fears his son would resent the burden of managing such a chaotic estate. This 'clear-out' mission is ongoing, but Prestridge is determined to empty the storage unit soon to alleviate this potential future stress for his family.

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Co-op Will and Legal Executor Duties

The catalyst for Prestridge's focus on legal preparedness was a combination of moving house, the receipt of his state pension, and attending the funerals of two dear friends. He has now established a new will with the help of Co-op, which explicitly details who receives what in the event of his demise. This step was crucial because his previous will was invalid due to his divorce. Prestridge has also informed Mark of the document's location, ensuring that the executor can begin probate proceedings promptly. He warns that too many people die intestate or with outdated wills, urging readers in a similar age bracket to take immediate action to spare their loved ones from unnecessary hardship during a time of loss.

Property and Health Lasting Power of Attorney

Beyond his will, Prestridge has established two distinct Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA) to cover different aspects of his future care. He set up a property and financial affairs LPA, which designates who will manage his finances if he becomes incapable of doing so. His partner, Leonie, has agreed to act as his attorney for these matters. Although Prestridge noted that completing the forms was fiddly, with both his and Leonie's initial applications being returned due to errors, he advises against using third-party assistance. He found that applying online via the Office of the Public Guardian was straightforward, with a fee of £92 requested only upon approval.

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End-of-Life Planner and Digital Passwords

In addition to the legal documents, Prestridge is currently completing an end-of-life planner book he purchased online. He describes the compilation of this document as an absolute must for anyone in their late 60s or older, despite its somewhat doom-laden appearance. This planner provides the executor with all necessary details to manage financial affairs and personal matters. It includes the locations of important documents such as passports, marriage and birth certificates, as well as insurance details, bank accounts, savings, investments, and pensions. It also lists utility providers and contact information for relatives, close friends, and the GP.

Final Arrangements and Executor Support

Prestridge emphasizes that in an increasingly digital world, the end-of-life planner must also include passwords for computers, mobile phones, and social media accounts. He uses the book to record his funeral wishes and has even written 'last' letters to family and loved ones. While he admits that collating this data is time-consuming, he believes the executor will be grateful for the effort. He strongly advises letting the executor know where this planner can be found, ensuring that all administrative and personal wishes are clear and accessible. This comprehensive approach aims to lift the weight of uncertainty from those left behind, making the aftermath of his passing as manageable as possible for Mark and Leonie.