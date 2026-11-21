Joe Milton will get his second start, and the Eagles will need to take down Aaron Rodgers in order to stop their seven-game losing streak.

The Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup: When the Eagles have the ball: The bye week came too late into the season to make meaningful changes on offense.

That doesn’t mean Nick Sirianni couldn’t have shaken up his coaching staff, but he said that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will remain the play-caller and that he didn’t make any other alterations to his staff. He has misled in public statements before, but he likely felt that tossing a few deck chairs off the Eagles’ sinking ship wasn’t worth the effort at this stage. I’d imagine there could have been some tinkering of game-planning responsibilities or certain schematic changes.

Also read Eagles vs. Steelers predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 11

The return of T.J. Paganetti, who oversaw a lot of the run element in the quarterback plus-one game during his prior stint in Philadelphia, could include more zone read, run-pass-run option plays to capitalize on Joe Milton’s mobility. It’s one of the easiest ways to help a struggling run game. But we didn’t see much of it in Milton’s first start vs. the Giants, and it may be difficult to incorporate with Mannion’s under-center offense.

Still, having Milton as more of a run threat from the shotgun would conceivably give Saquon Barkley more space, so why not do it? There are, of course, other reasons. The offensive line can’t seem to block consistently. But doing more of the same against a Pittsburgh run defense that has allowed just 3.7 yards per rush and is ninth in the NFL in expected points added per rush could have predictable results.

The Steelers allow just 0.71 yards before contact, which is fourth-best in the league, and they have done it despite having one of the NFL’s lightest box rates . Opposing offenses run at them more from within the tackles than outside, likely as a byproduct, but nose tackle Keeanu Benton and ageless defensive end Cameron Heyward are gap-fillers who allow off-ball linebackers Patrick Queen and Patrick Wilson to flow to the ball and make stops.

Queen has a broken thumb and should play. Edge Nick Herbig is out with hip and rib injuries, but the Steelers have been among the healthiest teams this season. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham may not have a Pittsburgh pedigree, but coach Mike McCarthy brought him in partly because his multiple fronts would continue to play to the strengths of key D-linemen like edge T.J. Watt and Heyward.

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Watt, 32, may not be as dominant as he was in his heyday, but he’s still explosive. His 0.71-second get off is bested by only Myles Garrett. Mannion will need to help rookie right tackle Markel Bell in pass sets. Alex Highsmith and Herbig have higher pressure rates, but Watt still leads the defense with 7½ sacks.

The Steelers rank third-to-last in the NFL in pressure rate , but eighth in sack rate , which suggests they’re finishers. Graham doesn’t blitz much , but he will lean into his simulated packages to help create one-on-ones for his best pass rushers. The return of Derrick Harmon, who came off injured reserve last week, didn’t necessarily buoy a unit that got pulverized by Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

But the second-year defensive lineman will be a handful for Eagles interior blockers when he’s lined up alongside Heyward. Left guard Landon Dickerson has allowed 11 pressures and three sacks since his return from injury three games ago. If the Eagles are to have any chance of improving their listless offense, they’re going to need returning receiver DeVonta Smith to deliver down the field.

Mannion dialed up more deep routes against the Giants to take advantage of Milton’s arm strength, but season-long protection issues remained and kept the pass offense from ever getting into a rhythm. It doesn’t matter how often Smith can beat coverage if his quarterback doesn’t have time to throw. Graham shifted the Steelers from being one of the heavier man coverage defenses to more zone. He likes to present a lot of two-high safety looks pre-snap.

Jalen Ramsey is his linchpin in the secondary, but he’s no longer at outside cornerback and rotates between the slot and safety. Jamel Dean locks down the right side at cornerback, while counterpart Asante Samuel Jr. is more susceptible on the left. When the Steelers have the ball: Pittsburgh’s offense got completely shut down by the Bengals last week.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. were held to just 34 total yards — or one yard per play — and three points through three quarters before Cincinnati took its foot off the pedal in a 38-18 blowout win. The veteran quarterback wasn’t sharp by any means, but an inability to establish running back Jaylen Warren on the ground was the key to stopping the Steelers. The offense revolves around the run game, which ranks fourth in EPA/rush.

Warren has matured into the lead ballcarrier in his fifth season and is averaging a league-best 5.7 yards per rush. The 5-foot-8 tailback utilizes his low pad level to absorb tackles. He averages 4.2 yards after contact, which is fourth-best in the league, per Next Gen Stats. McCarthy uses a diversified run scheme with doses of inside and outside zone paired with man, duo and gap blocking concepts.

The Eagles normally would be equipped to take on the challenge, but alas, they will be without arguably their two best run defenders with nose tackle Jordan Davis traded to the Jaguars and linebacker Zack Baun out with a back injury. The dropoff from Davis to replacements Byron Young and Ty Robinson will likely be significant. Neither is equipped to fend off multiple blockers in zone blocking schemes.

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Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been a downhill upgrade over Jihaad Campbell , but the latter’s lack of instincts against the run could spell doom if Warren or backup Rico Dowdle get to the second level. Vic Fangio may be forced to do more of what he did last game, which is have safety Cooper DeJean closer to the box in base personnel. But that could leave the back seven susceptible to play-action.

Rodgers can still sell the fake as well as any quarterback. He’s clearly not the mobile gunslinger at age 42 that he once was. He also doesn’t have a top-tier receiver in got-to-have-it situations. DK Metcalf has a career-low 50% catch rate this season.

Rodgers does have a couple of big-bodied tight ends he relies on, particularly in the red zone. Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth have combined to catch more than half of Rodgers’ 15 touchdown passes. The 6-foot-7, 264-pound Washington is like having a sixth offensive lineman in run-blocking situations. The Steelers are solid up front.

Zach Frazier is one of the better centers in the league. Left guard Mason McCormick was placed on injured reserve after he dislocated his ankle vs. the Bengals. Tackles Troy Fautanu and Max Iheanachor are young and have allowed a combined 43 pressures and 10 sacks, per Pro Football Focus. The Eagles’ edge rush has been limp for most of the season, but Jonathan Greenard finally showed some juice in the last game.

He should have an advantage against the rookie Iheanachor, who was drafted one spot after the Eagles jumped the Steelers and took receiver Makai Lemon . If Rodgers has enough time, he should be able to find the weak link in the Eagles’ secondary. Safety Andrew Mukuba, outside cornerback Riq Woolen and DeJean — often when he’s in the slot — have taken turns in the role over the course of the season.

Extra points: I don’t know if it matters that the Steelers are coming off an embarrassing loss to a division rival or not. That seems more like anecdotal evidence to suggest why they might be more primed to avenge the setback a week later. Each week in the NFL offers enough reason to give best effort, although the Eagles are running out of time if they want to sneak back into playoff contention.

That may sound like a ridiculous notion at 2-7, but the NFC East-leading 5-3-1 Giants host the 7-2 Jaguars on Sunday. An Eagles victory coupled with a Giants loss would trim the gap to 2½ games, although the Cowboys and Commanders would still be ahead in the standings. Many fans would prefer the Eagles lose out, but Nick Sirianni, and I assume his team, would prefer otherwise.

But reality may be setting in, and while the 6-4 Steelers aren’t exactly Super Bowl contenders, they are playoff-worthy, and have an elite defensive front that should be enough to keep the Eagles’ struggling offense from scoring more than 20 points. The return of Smith and a healthier Barkley could help the cause, but there may not be anything that can save the O-line — at least this week. Prediction: Steelers, 23-16.