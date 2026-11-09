Jeff Lebby Cites Offensive Struggles After Mississippi State Loss to Vanderbilt

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby attributes offensive stagnation to missed early-down opportunities following a 25-23 defeat to Vanderbilt on October 24, 2026.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby utilized a basketball analogy to characterize the offensive failures that led to a 25-23 loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The defeat occurred on October 24, 2026, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, halting a previously strong scoring performance for the Bulldogs.

The Mississippi State coaching staff described the offense as failing to convert routine plays, a metaphor for missing early-down opportunities that are essential for sustaining drives. This strategic breakdown resulted in frequent three-and-outs, which Lebby identified as the primary factor undermining the team's ability to control the game and generate consistent points against a disciplined Vanderbilt defense.

Also read Vanderbilt Football Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak, With Win Over Mississippi State

Offensive Decline From SEC Top Four

The Mississippi State Bulldogs entered the October 24 matchup with a 4-0 record, having accumulated 172 points during their opening stretch while ranking fourth in the Southeastern Conference for scoring. However, the offensive output collapsed significantly over the last four games, with the team scoring only 41 points and four offensive touchdowns across that span.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor contributed to the instability by missing the contest against Louisiana State University due to injury. He was subsequently injured again during the October 24 game against the Oklahoma Sooners and will miss the remainder of the season following foot surgery, forcing the team to rely on less experienced replacements.

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Vanderbilt Defense Dominates Time of Possession

Mississippi State finished the October 24 game with 297 total yards, but 150 of those yards were accumulated on the final two drives of the contest. Prior to those late sequences, 129 of the Bulldogs' first 147 yards were generated on just four plays, leaving all other snaps to produce a combined total of only 18 yards.

Vanderbilt controlled the clock effectively, holding the ball for 39 minutes and 55 seconds compared to Mississippi State's 20 minutes and 5 seconds. The Commodores, who entered the night ranked last in SEC scoring, forced seven three-and-outs and capitalized on a turnover on downs to open the scoring, followed by four consecutive punts from the Mississippi State offense.

Lebby Blames Missing Personnel for Inefficiency

Jeff Lebby expressed frustration over the team's inability to make standard plays, noting that they were frequently forced into third-down situations because they failed to gain necessary yardage on second down. He emphasized that the lack of early-down success is directly linked to the absence of key players who are typically available to run the offensive scheme.

Coach Lebby criticized the decision-making on the opening drive, specifically an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one near midfield instead of handing the ball to running back Nov 7. He stated that such mistakes prevent the offense from staying on schedule and creating easier scoring opportunities later in the game, a problem he attributed to both execution and personnel constraints.

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Long-Term Impact on Team Performance

The loss at Davis Wade Stadium highlights the severe challenges facing the Mississippi State program without their starting quarterback and other missing offensive pieces. Coach Lebby admitted that he cannot pinpoint a single fix for the issues, as the problems are manifesting across multiple positions at critical moments in the game.

With the regular season progressing, the Bulldogs must address their inefficient down-by-down play to improve their standing. The coaching staff recognizes that establishing consistency on early downs is vital for overcoming the current offensive struggles and sustaining drives against SEC defenses.