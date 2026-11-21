Hollywood icon Jeff Goldblum reflected on more than half a century in cinema while accepting a tribute award at the Marrakech Film Festival.

Jeff Goldblum Performs a Piano Medley and Reflects on His Career at Marrakech Film Festival: ‘The Stories That We Tell Matter’ Jeff Goldblum Performs a Piano Medley and Reflects on His Career at Marrakech Film Festival: ‘The Stories That We Tell Matter’on Saturday, delighting the audience with a surprise piano performance before reflecting on more than half a century in cinema, giving a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his many on-screen collaborators and insisted that “the stories that we tell matter.

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Accepting the award after a lengthy standing ovation, Goldblum thanked the many screenwriters, directors and actors who showed faith in him through the years and insisted that moviemaking remains as vital an art form as ever.

“I believe that the stories that we tell matter,” the actor said. “At their best, films let us sit in the dark beside strangers and see the world through somebody else’s eyes. They remind us that we lucky creatures have an unfathomable measure of commonality, and they put to shame all those petty things which seem to divide us.

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“Movies also help us imagine something better — a world that works for everyone,” he continued. “That’s a planet toward which I want to keep working for as long as I have breath in my body, and with every story that I might still have the privilege to tell.

” As well as Saturday’s honors, the Marrakech Film Festival is screening four films from the actor’s decades-spanning career: Lawrence Kasdan’s ’80s ensemble comedy-drama “The Big Chill,” David Cronenberg’s classic body horror “The Fly,” Roland Emmerich’s alien-invasion blockbuster “Independence Day” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” the first installment in the dinosaur franchise juggernaut.with a star-studded gala screening of Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut,” starring Oscar frontrunner Julianne Moore. Goldblum, who hammed it up on the red carpet outside the Palais des Congrés alongside wife Emilie Goldblum, spent several minutes working the crowd, at one point stopping to autograph a hand-drawn portrait of the actor that was presented to him by a boisterous fan.

Among the other celebrities in attendance were Swinton and Oscar winner and jury president Marion Cotillard, who heads a jury that includes “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey, “Phantom Thread” actress Vicky Krieps, “All of Us Strangers” filmmaker Andrew Haigh and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” director Kaouther Ben Hania. Also being honored with a tribute award this week are Moroccan actor Younès Mégri and American screen star John Turturro, whose most recent film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” will screen at the festival.

He and Goldblum will both take part in the festival’s Conversation series, along with “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, “Call Me by Your Name” Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, “Fjord” Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, Italian screen icon Monica Bellucci and more.

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