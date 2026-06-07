Jeff Foxworthy releases new special The Joke's On Me on FOX Nation

Veteran comedian Jeff Foxworthy discusses his latest hour‑long special, new material, avoidaNce of political jokes, the impact of digital media on comedy and his thoughts on retirement.

Jeff Foxworthy has unveiled his latest comedy special titled The Joke's On Me,now available on the FOX Nation streaming platform. The hour‑long program was recorded at the Gas South Theatre in Duluth Georgia and blends fresh material with behind the scenes clips that offer a glimpse into Foxworthys creative process.

In the opening segment Foxworthy reminisces about growing up in the South, sharing anecdotes about his childhood friend Larry and the influence of those early years on his humor. The backstage footage, about fifteen minutes in length, captures Foxworthy rehearsing jokes, interacting with the audience and reflecting on the evolution of his career,while the remaining forty‑five minutes feature brand fresh stand‑up routines.

Among the highlights is a fourteen minute bit about a close encounter with a venomous snake, followed by jokes about aging, his forty‑two year marriage and a tender story involving his grandson that leads into his signature You might be a redneck jokes. Foxworthy too makes a point of steering clear of partisan politics,noting that political jokes tend to split the room and that he prefers humor that unites rather than divides.

He observes that when he asked the audience how many folks trust the government or social media, no hands were raised,prompting him to comment on the public's hunger for truth and the role of comedy in delivering it. Throughout the special he emphasizes that decent comedy is rooted in keen observation and an understanding of shared human desires such as love and belonging.

Foxworthy uses his decades of experience - a fifty seven year career that has taken him from small Southern clubs to stages across all fifty states - to illustrate how despite regional differences folks share remarkably similar aspirations. He also reflects on the impact of the digital age on the comedy industry. The comedian admits that most of his early earnings came from selling CDs and DVDs, formats that have largely vanished in favor of brief form social media content.

He jokes that today audiences expect fifteen second clips, whereas his material often stretches to fifteen minutes. While he does not consider himself a social media guru, he offers to help aspiring writers with joke crafting, noting that the landscape has become more competitive and that true dedication is required to succeed. Foxworthy advises anyone thinking of pursuing stand‑up to be prepared to quit any other post, because once the comedic drive awakens it is difficult to ignore.

He also shares personal reflections on staying relevant, saying his wife constantly reminds him to keep his material fresh and that he hopes to retire while audiences still remember him fondly. He acknowledges the possibility that this could be his final special,yet affirms that he will continue performing as long as he enjoys it.

The interview with the Washington Examiner underscores Foxworthy's gratitude for a career that has spanned generations and his belief tHat comedy remains a vital way to connect people across ideological divides





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