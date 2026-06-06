Jeff Brazier Throws Emotional Farewell Party for Son Bobby Ahead of New Jersey Move

Jeff Brazier hosted a heartfelt farewell party for his son Bobby before his move to New Jersey, also marking Jade Goody's 45th birthday.

Jeff Brazier hosted an emotional farewell party for his son Bobby ahead of his imminent move to New Jersey. The 47-year-old presenter took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming family photo from the gathering at their home.

In the caption, Jeff revealed that the evening carried significant emotional weight as it also marked what would have been Bobby's late mother Jade Goody's 45th birthday. Jade tragically succumbed to cervical cancer in March 2009 at the age of 27. Jeff wrote about the gathering, describing it as a wonderful little event where friends and family gathered to wish Bobby safe travels before he departs for his New York adventures.

He expressed how much he would miss his son and noted that there were plenty of emotions swirling, especially as they also raised a glass in memory of Jade. Jeff added that he planned to go and move his body before actually having to say goodbye to the kid, reflecting the bittersweet nature of the occasion. Bobby's younger brother Freddie was notably absent from the photo, though Bobby had spent time with his baby niece Isla late last month.

Bobby, aged 23, had recently announced his plans to move to the United States, specifically settling in New Jersey come July. His career has been on a high, having joined the soap EastEnders as Freddy Slater in 2022 and winning the National Television Award for Rising Star. He also gained fame from his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished as runner-up to Ellie Leach and earned praise for a dance tribute to his mother.

In interviews, Bobby discussed the sudden transition to fame, admitting he spent a lot of money and joked about older ladies appreciating his gyrating hips on the show. He maintained that he remained grounded, not getting wrapped up in external rumors. Beyond his acting career, Bobby has expressed devotion to the Hare Krishna faith, with reports last year indicating his pursuit of the religion after a falling out with his father and brother.

He shared on Instagram about the benefits of chanting the Hare Krishna mantra, and sources told The Sun that he was excited about a potential move to India for an extended period, possibly a year or more, to further practice the faith. However, his current move to New Jersey seems to take precedence, with the farewell party marking the start of this new chapter.

The emotional gathering brought together loved ones to celebrate Bobby's journey while honoring the memory of Jade Goody. Jeff's poignant Instagram post captured the mix of pride, sadness, and reflection as the family navigates this transition. Bobby's journey from a rising star on British television to pursuing a life abroad and deepening his spiritual beliefs shows a young man charting his own path. Despite the changes, the bond between father and son remains strong, evident in the heartfelt farewell.

The party served as a reminder of Jade's enduring legacy and the importance of family support as Bobby embarks on this new adventure. Jeff's words and the shared moment underscored the complexities of letting go, especially intertwined with a significant date like Jade's birthday. As Bobby prepares to start his life in New Jersey, the family looks back with love and forward with hope





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