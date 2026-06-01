Jeff Brazier Mulls Strictly Come Dancing Return as Show Announces New Hosting Trio

BBC talks are underway for This Morning presenter Jeff Brazier to join the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing lineup, three years after his son Bobby made the finals. The series also welcomes new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe, marking a major shift for the long‑running ballroom competition.

Jeff Brazier , the veteran presenter best known for his work on This Morning, is reportedly being courted by the BBC to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing .

The offer comes three years after his son Bobby Brazier wowed audiences by reaching the final of the 2023 edition of the dance competition, where he partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell. Sources close to the family say that Jeff, now 47, was approached by senior BBC executives earlier this summer and has been given a formal invitation to audition for the show.

Although he initially hesitated, fearing that his involvement might eclipse his son's achievements, the prospect of stepping onto the ballroom floor appears to have reignited his enthusiasm. Insiders reveal that Jeff has discussed the possibility with Bobby, who expressed genuine excitement at the idea of sharing the spotlight with his dad. The younger Brazier, who still enjoys a growing fan base after his own television appearances, told The Sun that seeing his father compete would be 'amazing'.

While no a formal contract yet, Jeff's close circle is reportedly urging him to sign, confident that his relatable personality and willingness to learn will make him a fan favourite. The prospective addition of Jeff comes at a time of major transition for the flagship series.

Long‑standing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are stepping down after a combined tenure of more than two decades, making way for a fresh presenting trio consisting of Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe. Their appointment was confirmed on Strictly's official Instagram page in early September 2026 with a celebratory video that showed Willis and Radebe sharing a friendly kiss on the cheek before Widdicombe joined them on set.

In their debut statements, each new host reflected on the legacy of their predecessors and the responsibility of steering the show into a new era. Willis described herself as a lifelong fan who has 'cheered and danced along from her sofa for years' and admitted she felt 'overwhelmed' by the scale of the role, yet eager to work alongside the judges and professional dancers.

Widdicombe, who previously appeared in the 2024 Christmas special as a contestant dressed as a penguin, said he was 'giddy with excitement' and ready to trade his comedic costume for a weekend of dance rehearsals. Radebe, who has built his career on the competitive circuit, expressed that hosting the programme was 'beyond anything he ever imagined', emphasizing the show's core values of joy, heart and togetherness.

Beyond the professional implications, Jeff Brazier's personal life has also been in the public eye. In recent months he welcomed his first grandchild, Isla, after his son Freddie and former partner Holly Swinburn welcomed a daughter. The new family milestone has given him a fresh perspective on legacy and mentorship, themes that seem to echo his potential participation in Strictly.

Meanwhile, Jeff recently announced the end of his seven‑year marriage to Kate, a development that has brought him more time and focus on his career pursuits. The forthcoming series will also feature returning celebrity contestants such as EastEnders star Lacey Turner, as well as new faces like Dani Dyer, who was forced to withdraw from the 2025 edition due to injury.

With a revamped hosting lineup, fresh celebrity participants, and the tantalising possibility of Jeff Brazier's debut, the 2026 edition of Strictly Come Dancing promises to be a landmark season that blends tradition with bold new directions





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Jeff Brazier Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe

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