Jeff Brazier in Talks to Join Strictly Come Dancing, Following Son Bobby's Footsteps

Jeff Brazier, 47, is reportedly in discussions with BBC to join Strictly Come Dancing three years after his son Bobby's successful run. The show is also introducing new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe for the upcoming season in September 2026.

Jeff Brazier , the 47-year-old television presenter, is reportedly being considered by BBC bosses to join the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing . This comes three years after his son, Bobby Brazier , made it to the final of the popular dance competition.

Jeff, known for his work on This Morning, was previously hesitant to participate, fearing he might overshadow his son's achievements. However, sources suggest that he is now tempted by the offer and has discussed it with Bobby, who is enthusiastic about the idea. The show is undergoing a major transformation this year, with new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The trio was announced earlier this month, and the new season is set to premiere in September 2026. Jeff Brazier, who has been a supportive father throughout Bobby's Strictly journey in 2023, is now considering stepping into the ballroom himself. A source told The Sun that Jeff has been approached by the BBC and is tempted by the opportunity.

The source added that Jeff has discussed it with Bobby, who thinks it would be amazing if his dad gave it a go. While Jeff has yet to sign a contract, those close to him are encouraging him to participate. This news follows a period of personal changes for Jeff, including becoming a grandfather after his son Freddie welcomed a daughter named Isla, and his recent separation from his wife Kate after seven years of marriage.

The potential addition of Jeff to the cast comes amidst reports that EastEnders star Lacey Turner and Dani Dyer have also been approached, though Dyer had to withdraw due to injury. The announcement of the new hosts has generated significant buzz. Emma Willis expressed her excitement and honor at stepping into the role, acknowledging the legacy of Tess and Claudia. Josh Widdicombe, who previously competed in the 2024 Christmas special, described the opportunity as a career high point.

Johannes Radebe, a professional dancer on the show, said hosting is beyond anything he ever imagined. The trio is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the show, which has been a staple of British television for years. Jeff's potential involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming series, as viewers look forward to seeing the father-son duo's dance journeys in the same arena.

With the revamped hosting team and a lineup of promising contestants, the new season promises to be an exciting chapter for Strictly Come Dancing





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