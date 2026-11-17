Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in casting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, revealing a tight process with five finalists and old-fashioned screen tests. Director Denis Villeneuve and Pattinson also commented on the decision.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos confirmed that Robert Pattinson has been officially cast as the next James Bond, with the final decision made last Friday after a rigorous selection process. The billionaire executive spoke Tuesday at Semafor's Silicon Valley and The World conference to share details about the casting journey. He emphasized his heavy involvement in selecting Pattinson to succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

Bezos explained that his team was initially slightly biased against Pattinson because he is already extremely famous. We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown, Bezos admitted. However, during the screen tests, it became so obvious that Pattinson was the right choice for the part. He stated clearly that when referring to Pattinson, He is James Bond.

Also read Jeff Bezos reveals that Robert Pattinson wasn’t selected as new James Bond until Friday

The casting process included real, old-fashioned screen tests featuring full costumes, real sets, and other actors. Each of the five finalists performed three different scenes to showcase their suitability for the role. Bezos noted that all five actors were amazing, but there was something special about Rob and his performances. By the time they reached the final list, Pattinson stood out as undebatable.

Director Denis Villeneuve and the entire team gravitated toward Pattinson during the evaluations. Villeneuve expressed deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined the journey, noting that extraordinary talent surrounded them. He said he is overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as their new James Bond. Villeneuve highlighted Pattinson's timeless soul and completely new spirit suitable for the character.

Pattinson released a statement expressing immense gratitude to the team at Amazon MGM Studios. He called the role the honor of a lifetime and a dream come true. I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team, he said. He specifically thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producer Amy Pascal, and others for their belief in him.

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Amazon acquired MGM Studios in 2022, but longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson retained significant control over the franchise direction. It was not until last February that Amazon MGM struck a deal allowing them to retain intellectual property rights while granting Amazon full creative control. This agreement paved the way for the new era of the Bond series.

Daniel Craig concluded his five-movie run as 007 with No Time to Die, released in 2021. Pattinson is set to work closely with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve on the next installment. The casting of Pattinson follows a long tradition of introducing fresh faces to the role after Craig's departure.

There is still no firm timeline for when Villeneuve's Bond movie will go into production or when it will be released. Fans are eager to see how Villeneuve reimagines the character given his acclaimed directorial style. The film industry is closely watching the development of this highly anticipated project.

Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan praised fellow contender Callum Turner, calling him very strong during the process. Brosnan spoke warmly about the candidates and offered encouragement to whoever inherited the role. His comments highlighted the high level of talent competing for the prestigious position.

The selection of Robert Pattinson marks a significant shift for the James Bond franchise under new leadership. Amazon MGM Studios now has full creative control to shape the future of the series. The integration of Pattinson into the role signals a new chapter for the spy genre.

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Industry experts are analyzing the impact of this casting choice on global box office prospects. Pattinson brings a unique energy that differs from previous incarnations of 007. His performance in the screen tests convinced the entire team that he was the ideal choice.

The announcement has generated widespread discussion among fans and critics alike. Many are curious about the tone and direction Villeneuve will take with the character. The collaboration between Amazon and the Bond producers sets the stage for a fresh approach to the iconic franchise.

Bezos highlighted the importance of finding an actor who could embody the essence of James Bond while bringing something new. The rigorous screening process ensured that the final choice was well-supported by evidence. Pattinson's ability to connect with the material was a key factor in his selection.

The casting decision reflects Amazon's commitment to quality and authenticity in its film productions. By investing in top-tier talent like Pattinson and Villeneuve, the studio aims to deliver a superior cinematic experience. The upcoming film is expected to set a new standard for the franchise.

As the project moves forward, details about the plot and production schedule will likely remain under tight security. The focus remains on ensuring that the next Bond movie meets the high expectations of audiences worldwide. Pattinson is prepared to dedicate himself fully to the role and its demanding requirements.

The announcement closes a long period of speculation and rumors surrounding the next James Bond actor. Bezos's transparency about the process provides valuable insight into the decision-making behind major film productions. The industry watches closely as this new era begins.