Jeff Bezos’ Rocket Explodes Into Giant Fireball in Epic Fail

Olivia Ralph is a reporter for the Daily Beast, covering breaking news, U.S. politics, media, and culture. She previously worked at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as a multi-platform journalist in its Asia-Pacific newsroom and as a features reporter for ABC News in New South Wales.

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test,” the company said. Bezos later struck a, saying it was still “too early” to determine the cause of the explosion but vowing that Blue Origin would recover.

“Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it,” he wrote. Bezos said it was “too early” to determine the cause of the explosion but vowed that Blue Origin would recover.

The explosion could complicate plans for the rocket’s next mission, which was scheduled to launch as soon as June 4 carrying 48 satellites forProject Kuiper is Amazon’s bid to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet network, setting up a direct rivalry between the two billionaire-backed space ventures. The blast lit up the night sky over Florida’s Space Coast, with residents in nearby Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach reporting that their homes shook from the explosion.

The incident marks the latest setback for Blue Origin. New Glenn wasby the Federal Aviation Administration in April after an upper-stage engine issue left a satellite in the wrong orbit. Musk, whose SpaceX is also competing with Blue Origin for NASA contracts and commercial launches, offered a brief reaction of his own.

The explosion comes just days after Bezos used a CNBC appearance to tout Blue Origin’s efforts to slash the cost of reaching orbit, a key part of his vision for moving more infrastructure into space.

“That’s what we’re working on right here. That’s what Blue Origin is doing, and this team is on fire doing that. ”





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