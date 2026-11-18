Amazon founder Jeff Bezos discloses his involvement as deputy-assistant casting director in choosing Robert Pattinson to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has publicly revealed his behind-the-scenes role in the selection of Robert Pattinson to play James Bond. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday in California, Bezos disclosed that he served as deputy-assistant casting director during the extensive search for Daniel Craig's successor. He stated his goal was to remain heavily involved in the process of choosing the actor who would embody the iconic spy character.

Bezos Admits Initial Bias Against Pattinson

Bezos admitted that he originally held a bias against Robert Pattinson during the early stages of the casting evaluation. The Amazon founder noted that the polymath initially viewed the actor with skepticism, despite Pattinson's status as a star of many blockbuster films. This initial hesitation highlighted the subjective nature of the casting process, even for high-profile figures with industry influence.

Also read Jeff Bezos On How Amazon Decided On Robert Pattinson As The Next James Bond

However, Bezos explained that his perspective shifted completely after viewing Pattinson's screen tests. He described the audition footage as compelling, stating that it became obvious that Pattinson was James Bond. This decisive moment led Bezos to deliver his final approval for the role, effectively endorsing the actor to take on the franchise's mantle.

Pattinson Joins Exclusive List of Bond Actors

Robert Pattinson, aged 40, is set to become the seventh actor to portray the fabled character in the official film series. The confirmation that he has the role was announced on Monday, marking a significant shift in the casting history of the long-running spy franchise. Pattinson will join an elite group of performers who have previously inhabited the skin of 007.

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The previous actors to play the role include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The franchise, first introduced in Ian Fleming's spy novels, has maintained a tradition of selecting actors who were not necessarily famous at the time of their initial casting. Pattinson's casting breaks this pattern, as he arrives with significant fame from roles like Batman and Twilight.

Widespread Search Included Many High-Profile Candidates

The search for Craig's successor was extensive and included numerous other prominent actors beyond Pattinson. Candidates such as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor were reportedly considered for the part. The industry speculation varied widely, with William Hill, a popular British gambling company, ranking Lowden as the favorite in October.

At that time, Pattinson was not even included in the top 10 odds according to the betting market. This discrepancy between betting odds and final casting decisions underscores the unpredictable nature of Hollywood productions. The final choice of Pattinson defied the early predictions of gambling experts and industry watchers who had favored other names.

Historical Context of Bond Casting Decisions

The selection of a new James Bond is a major event that draws global attention and comparison to past iterations of the character. The franchise has a long history of reinventing the spy, with each actor bringing a unique interpretation to the role. The announcement of Pattinson's casting has sparked discussions about the future direction of the series and how it will evolve under new leadership.

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As the industry looks ahead, the involvement of figures like Jeff Bezos in the casting process adds a new layer of corporate influence to the creative decisions of film production. This revelation highlights the intersection of technology billionaires and the entertainment industry, where business leaders increasingly take active roles in shaping cultural phenomena. The upcoming films will be watched closely to see how Pattinson's James Bond differs from his predecessors, including the critically acclaimed portrayal by Daniel Craig.