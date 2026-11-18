'I was definitely involved,' said the world's second-richest man, whose company includes Amazon MGM Studios, before detailing the process.

Add us as a Google Preferred SourceAmy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Amazon MGM Studiosfounder and world’s second-richest man today revealed that he brought his knowledge of that milieu to the process of choosing the next James Bond, who, if you haven’t heard yet,A “Bad Call” Or “Can’t Wait”?

Industry & Media React To Robert Pattinson’s Casting As James Bondoverlord revealed.

Also read Jeff Bezos Says He Was “Heavily Involved” in Casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond

“There were a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists, and then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. “It was really interesting. You know: full costume, real sets, other actors with them and three different scenes with each of the five finalists. And then we got together on Friday to spend a couple hours looking at all those screening tests or looking at all of that.

” While Bezos said, “all the actors were extraordinarily talented,” Pattinson stood out, even if they initially resisted selecting him.

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“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performances, and it was kind of immediately un-debated. Denis, the director, was…we all sort of gravitated to him. By the way, initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him because he’s already so famous.

We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He“Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous … but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond. ”Much Ado About The Box Office: Stars Drive Lucrative Week On BroadwayI’m convinced this decision was made via algorithm to determine the highest likelihood of success .