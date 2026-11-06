Jeff Bezos Offered Surprise Route to Full Liverpool Takeover

The Amazon founder was part of a consortium that invested in the Reds earlier this year.

The consortium that recently invested in Liverpool has reportedly secured options to transition into majority owners or even pursue a 100% takeover of the Reds. 1892 Holdings, fronted by Amit Bhatia but funded heavily by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, among others, purchased a 38% stake in the club as part of an agreement thathave revealed that agreement could either see 1892 Holdings boost their investment up to 69% or potentially even go as far as 100% within 12 months of the group’s arrival at Anfield.

Amit Bhatia could soon assume total control. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images Liverpool’s current majority owners, Fenway Sports Group, have long been looking to add to an investment portfolio that already includes majority stakes in the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins. , is a possible investment in Formula 1 team Cadillac, which is currently owned by Mark Walter.

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Walter has been accused of major financial misconduct and has been offloading a number of lucrative assets, selling the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion before Walter is reported to be looking to sell his stake for around $3 billion, with FSG one of several entities contacted over a possible deal. Just what this agreement would mean for Liverpool, should it even go through, is unclear, but there could be obvious ramifications given the size of the potential Cadillac deal.

By including an arrangement that would see 1892 Holdings assume total control at Liverpool, it appears as though FSG are thinking of a life beyond the Reds. The group bought Liverpool in October 2010 for approximately $343 million, with the Reds now reported to be worth closer to $8 billion after years of success under FSG. 1892 Holdings acquired 38% of the club earlier this year for just over $2.6 billion, subject to approval by the Independent Football Regulator.

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The excitement generated by the new investment has already been felt across Anfield. Unsettled midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who previously took issue with the club’s inability to offer him a new contract, recently suggested the extra funds availableTom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University.

He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.