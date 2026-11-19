That's a lot of money.

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Such is the life when you are one of the richest and most visible men on the planet.recently reported that the organization is putting more than $100 million toward protecting the Amazon rainforest. It’s all part of Bezos’ $10 billion, 10-year climate pledge from 2020.

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Jeff Bezos Addresses Lauren Sánchez’s Rumored Connection to Younger Actor Amid Claims ‘He’s Her Number 1’ Jeff Bezos’ Rival Just Targeted Him After Report His Wife Is Pushing Him to ‘Take Control’ Instead of ‘Staying Silent’ As of late September, the fund’s collective charitable contributions were about $2.4 billion, so they have $7 billion more to go in four years, “We were drawn to the region because the Amazon rainforest is one of the most important areas for biodiversity and crucial in the global fight against climate change,” Cristián Samper, the managing director and leader for nature solutions at the Bezos Earth Fund, toldin November 2026.

“It is also one of the most extraordinary ecosystems, home to millions of people and species that increasingly face threats from deforestation, fire and other pressures. ” The donation will be used to fund forest and “Indigenous land protection, restoration, and real-time monitoring” in the Amazon region, the world’s biggest tropical rainforest.

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The area is of special interest since a 2024 study inestimated that by 2050, 47 percent of the Amazon’s forests could face problems that risk going past the tipping point. Reportedly, that’s what the Bezos Earth Fund wants to prevent: “tipping points” that could lead to bigger losses in the future. The fund has reportedly already put $150 million for Amazon conservation since it’s creation towards Amazon conservation.

The fund has also announced grants for ocean protection in the Pacific, became a founding member of a Species Recovery Alliance, which focuses on species at risk of extinction. It even put money toward developing new, sustainable clothing materials and protecting Indigenous lands. ’s Prediction Amazon Will Go Bankrupt Resurfaces After Report the ‘Wiped’ CEO Is ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ withBezos’ philanthropy comes after reports that he’s having a hard time keeping up with his new wife.

In January 2026, gossip columnistreported that they spent Christmas 2025 in Aspen, Colo. , and rang in the new year at Nikki Beach in St. Barts. Sánchez Bezos was reportedly dancing on couches, meanwhile, Bezos looked “visibly drained. ”at the time.

“She was jumping, dancing, laughing — and Jeff was hanging on for dear life. He looked wiped. ”Basically, it’s the same narrative since the couple tied the knot: it’s all either about the money or their marriage. Everyone’s eyes remain firmly on both things.

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