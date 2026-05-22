Jeff Bezos discusses AI and Trump, predicts future of single-income families

In an interview, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos praised President Donald Trump and discussed future predictions, including policies affecting American households.

Jeff Bezos praised President Donald Trump and hyped up AI during a Wednesday interview with CNBCs Sorkin. Bezos said: 'Trump has lots of good ideas, and hes been right about a lot of things.

You have to give him credit where credit is due.

'. He went on to position his efforts as nonpartisan, saying: 'Ive worked with all the presidents, I will work with all the presidents, and I hope to do that going forward, if theyll have me'. He discussed AI, noting: 'There are so many people who are afraid that AI is going to take their job, but I believe there will actually be a labor shortage as a result.

'. Bezos predicted that technology and productivity gains would lead to American households going back to single-income status. He also believes AI will result in deflation. He advised software engineers to focus on problem-solving and not just coding.

There is a need for business leaders to provide input into the administration, regardless of who the president is. Bezos shared the analogy of digging a basement as what AI can do: replace repetitive work (like shoveling) with more productive (like using a bulldozer) In conclusion, he said: 'The kind of thing that humans are good at is identifying problems and helping to solve them. The real job is going to be identifying problems and helping to solve them'.

His prediction: We humans are never going to run out of problems, and we are never going to run out of the need for solutions. The work is going to be done at a higher level, with a bulldozer instead of a shovel.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jeff Bezos President Trump AI Jobs Productivity Citizenship American Households

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeff Bezos Denies Role In Amazon ‘Melania’ Doc But Calls It 'A Very Wise Business Decision'Amazon executive chair Jeff Bezos denied any role in greenlighting documentary 'Melania' on the First Lady but called it 'a very wise business decision.'

Read more »

Jeff Bezos calls Trump more 'mature' and disciplined in his second term compared to his firstJeff Bezos tells CNBC that President Donald Trump is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself compared to his first term in the White House.

Read more »

Jeff Bezos Fawns Over ‘More Mature’ Trump 2.0Donald J. Trump

Read more »

Jeff Bezos denies role in Melania Trump documentary, says ‘people are very curious’ about first ladyJeff Bezos on Wednesday denied involvement in Amazon's Melania Trump documentary, calling it a 'good business decision' and rejecting claims of 'buying influence.'

Read more »