Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reveals his direct involvement in casting Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, detailing the rigorous screen testing process.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has confirmed that the tech giant has secured complete creative control over the James Bond franchise, marking a definitive shift in the series' history. This authority was solidified after Amazon acquired MGM and subsequently bought out the remaining stake held by longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The transition places the iconic spy series under the direct oversight of one of the world's most powerful technology conglomerates.

The casting of Robert Pattinson as the new 007 serves as the flagship announcement for this new era. Bezos revealed that the decision-making process was rigorous, culminating in a final choice made on a Friday following exhaustive evaluations. Amazon MGM executives, alongside producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, collaborated closely with director Denis Villeneuve to identify the ideal successor for the legendary role.

Also read Robert Pattinson es nombrado el séptimo James Bond

The selection pool began with a large group of candidates, which was quickly narrowed down to five finalists. These shortlisted actors were Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Robert Pattinson. Each performer underwent traditional screen tests where they performed three distinct scenes while wearing full costumes on constructed sets.

Bezos admitted that the team initially held reservations about hiring Pattinson due to his existing fame. Some executives believed that casting a relatively unknown actor might offer a fresher start for the franchise. However, this bias was overturned during the testing phase when Pattinson's performance stood out to the directors and producers.

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There was something uniquely special about Pattinson's approach to the scenes, which made the decision immediately un-debated among the stakeholders. Director Denis Villeneuve also gravitated toward the actor, reinforcing the collective choice. The consensus was clear once the tests were completed, as Pattinson was deemed the only viable option for the role.

This casting marks Amazon's most significant strategic move since its acquisition of MGM. The company has now fully integrated the James Bond franchise into its broader media and entertainment empire. The shift represents a move from independent production to corporate oversight by a major technology conglomerate, fundamentally altering how future films will be developed.

The change in ownership carries a distinct irony given the historical portrayal of tech moguls in Bond films. Characters like Hugo Drax in Moonraker and Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies typically served as villains representing unchecked corporate power. With Bezos at the helm, the real-world mogul is now the decision-maker rather than the antagonist.

This new dynamic raises questions about how future villains will be portrayed. Bezos is expected to remain involved in selecting the next Bond villain, which may influence the narrative direction. It is unlikely the next film will continue the tradition of depicting tech billionaires as antagonists, as the CEO would be unlikely to risk lampooning himself or his industry.

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The upcoming film, Bond 26, is directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Stephen Knight. Producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal are overseeing the project under the new corporate structure. As Amazon establishes its creative footprint, the focus remains on delivering a high-quality production that honors the legacy while adapting to modern studio expectations.

The casting choices made thus far signal a strong commitment to prestige and star power in this new chapter of the James Bond saga. The alignment among key stakeholders ensures a unified direction for the franchise's future. This transition promises a new chapter defined by corporate strategy and high-profile creative talent.