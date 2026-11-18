Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reveals he initially resisted casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond because the actor was too famous, but screen tests changed his mind.

Jeff Bezos has confirmed his direct involvement in the casting of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, revealing that the Amazon founder initially believed the actor was too famous for the iconic role. Bezos spoke at an event in California, explaining that while he was biased against the choice, a screen test made the decision obvious to everyone involved. This marks a significant moment as Amazon MGM Studios takes creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family.

Bezos Initially Felt Pattinson Was Overexposed

Jeff Bezos stated that the casting process was tight, narrowing the field down to five extraordinarily talented actors before conducting old-fashioned screen tests with full costumes. He admitted that the team initially thought they should cast someone more unknown to avoid the baggage of prior fame. Bezos noted that they were slightly biased against Robert Pattinson because of his existing celebrity status in Hollywood.

Also read Jeff Bezos On How Amazon Decided On Robert Pattinson As The Next James Bond

The Amazon founder explained that they sort of thought the franchise needed someone less known to the general public. However, after watching Pattinson perform in the screen test, Bezos said it became obvious that the actor was James Bond. He emphasized that there was something special about Pattinson, noting that the casting crew all gravitated toward his performances during the review process.

Lauren Sanchez Played Key Role in Final Decision

Sources previously told The Times that Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, played a pivotal role in selecting Robert Pattinson. After Bezos shared a copy of the audition tapes with her, Sanchez picked the Twilight star for being hot and captivating. She reportedly ruled that Pattinson had the looks, sex appeal, and talent to really deliver the goods for the new era of films.

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Robert Pattinson was not initially on the shortlist for the next James Bond film. He and fellow A-list actor Nicholas Hoult were drafted in to audition at the eleventh hour after bosses were unable to make a casting decision. This last-minute addition proved crucial, as the audition tapes sent to Jeff Bezos eventually led to the official announcement on Monday.

James Bond Franchise Enters New Amazon Era

Robert Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who portrayed the spy from Casino Royale in 2006 until his departure after No Time To Die in 2021. His debut will be the first James Bond film released since Amazon acquired MGM, the historic Hollywood studio behind the franchise. The upcoming film is set to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, marking a new chapter for the property.

Pattinson first found fame in the Twilight films before taking on major roles in The Batman, Tenet, and The Odyssey. The new 007 account shared the news on Instagram on Monday by posting a picture of the British actor holding a gun. The post was simply captioned with his name and the title, confirming the end of months of speculation.

Political and Public Reaction to New Casting Choice

The casting announcement drew high praise from figures inside and outside the entertainment industry. When asked if Andy Burnham was happy with the choice, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said he was obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson. The spokesman described it as an amazing opportunity, adding humorously that he would love to answer if the new agent was shaken or stirred by referencing the villain Blofeld.

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The Royal Family also shared news of the casting to their official Instagram page, writing a welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service for Mr. Bond. Pattinson expressed his gratitude shortly after the announcement, stating that being entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. He thanked Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.