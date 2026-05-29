Jeff Bezos' 321-foot rocket erupts in fireball during launch pad test

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a Thursday night test at Cape Canaveral, sending an orange fireball into the sky.

A major setback struck Jeff Bezos ’ space company Thursday night after Blue Origin ’s giant New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, sending a massive orange fireball into the night sky and shaking homes nearby.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. during an engine-firing test ahead of a planned satellite launch next week. Residents in Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach reported hearing loud blasts and feeling their homes shake as images of flames quickly spread across social media. Blue Origin confirmed that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Emergency crews stayed at the launch site for more than an hour after the explosion while officials monitored the area for possible hazards.on X. “Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. ” All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it.

Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. , which has already faced technical problems during recent missions. The 321-foot-tall rocket was grounded in April after an engine failure caused a satellite payload to end up in the wrong orbit.

The incident happened during only the third flight campaign involving the heavy-lift vehicle. Blue Origin developed New Glenn to compete with other large rockets in the commercial space market and to support future NASA lunar missions. The rocket is named after John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth. It is significantly larger and more powerful than Blue Origin’s New Shepard rockets, which have flown tourists to the edge of space from Texas.

The company had been preparing for an important flight test later this fall involving a prototype lunar lander designed for NASA’s Artemis moon program. A versatile writer, Sujita has worked with Mashable Middle East and News Daily 24. When she isn't writing, you can find her glued to the latest web series and movies.





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