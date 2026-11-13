Jeferson Quero Update Could Be Big for Brewers in 2027

The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news about their former top prospect.

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero will receive a fourth option year in 2027, league sources confirmed," Trueblood wrote.

"Quero would have been out of options, but the team gets extra flexibility because of his injury in 2024. "Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero takes batting practice during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectA player typically has three option years.

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What this means is that guys on a 40-man roster can be sent down to the minors without putting them on waivers just a few times. Quero has been on the 40-man roster since 2023. But he hasn't been able to make a big impact in the majors just yet.

Injuries slowed him down, but he did make his big league debut in 2026, although heIt's important to note that if a player is on the 40-man roster but doesn't make an Opening Day roster, they technically have to be optioned.. A player becomes eligible for a fourth option year if they don't accrue five full seasons before exhausting the three options. So, because of Quero's injury history, it left him eligible for a fourth.

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This is positive for the organization because it makes it a bit easier from a roster-building standpoint to keep Quero with the organization.and isn't likely to go anywhere this offseason, despite some speculation. The backup is completely up in the air withavailable in free agency. Bo Naylor was acquired and very well could end up being the replacement for Sanchez, unless Quero ends up being the guy..

With this fourth option, Milwaukee doesn't necessarily need to rush him to the majors if it doesn't feel like he's ready on Opening Day. Instead, the Brewers essentially have another full year of him and can realistically carry him, Naylor and Contreras all on the 40-man roster without having to make any tough decisions.

Next offseason, that may not be the case. Contreras will be a free agent after the 2027 season and then Quero will be up in the air as well, unless the Brewers have him on the big league roster. At this point, the Brewers are in a great spot and can keep all three easily. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

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