Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr's Unique Living Arrangement: Separate Units, Together in Love

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr have a unique approach to their relationship. Despite being married for over a year and together for nearly eight, they live in separate units within the same building. Buss explains that while they value their individual space and schedules, they still spend quality time together daily. Mohr humorously cites his reasons for this arrangement as a desire to keep his wife comfortable, avoiding the 'gross' realities of men at home.

Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers , and comedian Jay Mohr have been together for nearly eight years, married for over a year, but their living arrangement is unique. Buss, 63, explained in a resurfaced clip from 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' recorded in 2023, that she and Mohr, 54, live in the same building but in separate units. Buss resides on the top floor, Mohr on the bottom, with another family living in between.

'Everybody is going to want to live exactly the same way,' Buss said. 'We live together, we’re at the same address, except I’m unit 3 and he’s unit 1. We don’t really want to change anything because I like my space and have my schedule and he likes his space and has his schedule.' Despite the separate units, Buss emphasized that they still spend a lot of time together. 'I can take the elevator down in my slippers and hang out a little bit and go back up,' she said. 'I would recommend it to any couple that feels the same way.' Mohr echoed this sentiment, stating, 'We see each other every morning, every afternoon and every night.' Mohr also humorously admitted his reasons for this arrangement stemmed from a desire to maintain his wife's comfort. 'When you’re home alone in your bed, guys are gross,' he joked. 'We just make sounds, we sweat, the sheets get all wrinkly and weird. Just let her sleep like a princess or a Barbie still in the box. She doesn’t need to be subjected to me in my wrestling sweatpants just belching.' Buss and Mohr's relationship has not been without its challenges. They started dating in 2017 but didn't go public until 2021. That same year, Mohr entered rehab to address his substance abuse issues. Buss candidly discussed this period, revealing his erratic behavior and dishonesty. 'He prevented me from talking to his agent and assistant, keeping everyone in his life at a distance so they 'could not compare notes,' she explained. She shared that everyone eventually realized they were witnessing the same pattern, leading to Mohr losing job opportunities as he burned bridges. Ultimately, it was Mohr's son, Jackson, from a previous marriage, who proved instrumental in keeping the couple together during those difficult times. 'I tried to date other people and just end the relationship but I was never going to end the relationship with his son,' Buss said. 'I had grown attached to him and I worried about him.'





