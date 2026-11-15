Jeana Keough Declared Cancer Free as RHOC Star Completes Treatment Journey

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has completed chemotherapy for tongue cancer. Her daughter Kara Keough shares prognosis and recovery details.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has officially been declared cancer free, marking a profound and joyous conclusion to her grueling battle with squamous cell carcinoma. The seventy-one-year-old reality television personality achieved this significant medical milestone following the successful completion of her rigorous chemotherapy and radiation treatment protocols. Her daughter Kara Keough celebrated the life-changing news on Instagram on Saturday, November 14, sharing a heartfelt photo of the family cuddled with their two dogs to mark the occasion.

Kara Keough posted a message expressing immense gratitude for reaching this turning point, noting that she is looking forward to many more happy days with her mother. The post featured hashtags explicitly stating that Jeana is cancer free, reinforcing the clarity of the prognosis after months of intense medical intervention. This social media announcement serves as the definitive confirmation that the worst phase of the illness has passed and that the former star is entering a stable recovery period.

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The initial diagnosis occurred in July when Jeana began experiencing persistent pain on her tongue while visiting her children in Florida. She initially mistook the discomfort for a dental issue, assuming a tooth was rubbing against the sensitive area. This misdiagnosis led her to visit a dentist multiple times, where a tooth was even filed down in an attempt to resolve the irritation. However, the pain persisted, signaling that the root cause was far more serious than a simple dental anomaly.

The reality of the situation struck when Kara asked her mother how long the sore had been present. Jeana paused to think and realized the symptom had been ongoing for nearly a year. This delayed recognition was not due to negligence but rather a common tendency to attribute oral pain to dental causes. The prolonged duration ultimately led to a medical evaluation that revealed the painful spot was indeed a sign of tongue cancer, prompting an urgent shift in her care plan.

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After the initial surgery to remove the primary tumor, the family hoped the hardest part was behind them. However, the medical situation escalated when doctors recommended a second surgery to remove affected lymph nodes. During this procedure, they discovered that the cancer had spread beyond the initial site. What the family had anticipated to be a straightforward, one-time surgical fix transformed into a comprehensive and intensive cancer battle requiring multiple forms of treatment.

This discovery necessitated a shift from simple surgical removal to a more aggressive treatment plan. Jeana was subsequently placed into a rigorous regimen that included chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. Her son Colton was present to ensure she stayed on her medical program, maintaining her strength during these relentless sessions. The family worked tirelessly to keep her focused and robust as she endured the side effects of the high-intensity therapy.

Kara Keough shared a perspective on Jeana's psychological approach to her illness, describing it as a defiant refusal to acknowledge being sick. Kara joked that Jeana intends to make the cancer bend to her will, just as she dominates other aspects of her life. This mindset of non-acceptance of illness was chosen by the family as a way to maintain morale and foster a positive mental environment.

The completion of the chemotherapy portion of her treatment marked a critical juncture in her recovery timeline. The immediate next step involved completing the remaining days of radiation therapy, which are described as the final active phase of her medical intervention. With these treatments now finished, the focus has shifted entirely to ensuring that Jeana remains physically stable and continues to recover effectively outside of a hospital setting.

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The Keough family has remained highly active in supporting Jeana through every stage of this ordeal. Their primary goal was to maintain her strength so she would be robust when the treatments concluded. This supportive environment was deemed essential for her ability to endure the relentless nature of the therapies and to emerge on the other side healthy and strong.

Jeana's journey from a misdiagnosed dental issue to a full cancer battle and finally to a cancer-free status highlights the importance of persistent medical evaluation for persistent symptoms. Her story serves as a reminder for individuals to seek immediate care for lingering pain that does not resolve with standard treatments. The family's openness about her diagnosis and recovery has provided a source of inspiration and information for many followers and fans.